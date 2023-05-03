Claims Analyst to world-leading tech company
Would you like to work in a highly dynamic company in a fast-moving industry? Will you be the owner of your customers, and handling their validation process in which you will develop and maintain good customer relations? Are you motivated to take the next step in your career? Then this might be the perfect job for you! We are working with an ongoing selection, so make sure to apply today!
As a Customer claims analyst, you will have an integral part in connecting our business strategies/deals with the actual customer performance, and making sure our customer validation and payment are done in an efficient and timely way.
The customer claims team consists of 10 claim analysts and belongs to the Business Control group.
Their main mission is to ensure that all the bonus claims from customers, both contracted and non-contracted, are validated accurately and timely. The company is dynamic and in a fast-moving industry, there are a constant need to adapt the validation processes and tools based on the new demands from the market. They also have the ambition to automate the claim validation process as much as possible; therefore, the team drives various improvement projects related to the claim validation process with internal and external stakeholders.
The claims analyst team is working tightly with their internal Sales & business divisions, as well as their customers, and they are the ones to connect our business strategies/deals with the actual customer performance.
You are offered
• The opportunity to be a part of a fast pace and international company.
• To be a part of a company that offers great career challenges!
As a consultant at Academic Work you are offered a great opportunity to grow as a professional, extend your network and establish valuable contacts for the future. The assignment starts immediately. Read more aboutour offer.
As a customer claims analyst your main responsibilities include processing claims and settlements accurately, efficiently and ensuring timely payments for customers sales deduction costs. You are the key person, the spider in the web supporting different stakeholders, and providing advice for actual solutions.
In addition to that, you will also:
• Ensure accurate validation and efficient claims handling for your accounts
• Guide sales organization regarding the claims validation process
• Data analysis and ad-hoc reports that are needed for claim operation.
• Support Business Control in budget and balance processes.
• Following up on claims KPI, support improving claims validation tools
• Drive or support various longer-term improvement projects with aim to improve claims operation both at Samsung and at customers
• Support monthly closing, reconciliations and audit questions related to sales deductions
• You who have experience of working/studying in an international/multi-cultural environment.
• You who have SAP knowledge (or similar ERP systems)
• You who have good skills in Excel and with different databases
• You who are excellent in English - since it's used on a daily basis
It is also meritorious if you:
• Have experience in running projects
• Have good knowledge in Korean and/or Swedish
As a person, you have a high sense of responsibility, you are open-minded and flexible. You are good at working with people and at the same time you also feel comfortable working independent. You are solution-oriented, and see challenges as opportunities to develop yourself.
Other information;
• Start: ASAP
• Work extent: Fulltime, to the end of summer
• Location: Stockholm, Kista
This recruitment process is conducted by Academic Work. It is a request from Samsung that all questions regarding the position be handled by Academic Work.
