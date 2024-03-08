Civil Construction Lead BoP
2024-03-08
Join Our Team: Civil Construction Lead BoP at H2GS's Green Steel Project in Boden!
StudentConsulting is looking for a dedicated Civil Construction Lead BoP (Balance of Plant) to join our team and work on the exciting Green Steel project in Boden on behalf of H2GS. As a key member of the team, you will integrate into various project teams and facilitate smooth communication between OEM, suppliers, H2 engineering, EPCM, and trade partners. Your role will involve coordinating construction processes, ensuring compliance with codes and specifications, and maintaining high-quality standards throughout the project.
Deliverables:
The deliverables for this role include ensuring an incident and injury-free project, maintaining high standards of quality execution and delivery that meet all codes and specifications, providing a weekly written report to the CM Lead describing the project status versus plan, identifying red flags and proposing mitigation plans, conducting project risk analysis and control, facilitating clear and concise ongoing communication and coordination between all stakeholders, ensuring timely handover, cold commissioning, and hot commissioning of each system installation, managing cost and change control to deliver the project on budget, and overseeing compliance and adherence regarding legal matters related to construction and commissioning activity.
Responsibilities:
• Integrate into all teams associated with the delivery of BoP.
• Facilitate the free flow of information between stakeholders.
• Assist with coordination between all parties and bridge any deficiencies in scope.
• Facilitate the construction process from detail design through to testing and commissioning while minimizing the impact on other plants and facility builds across the project.
• Check and coordinate designs for compliance with codes and specifications.
• Track and report progress of design stages.
• Oversee materials and equipment delivery management.
• Monitor construction standards and attend inspections.
• Work with QA/QC and commissioning (Cx) agents to ensure schedules are met.
• Coordinate all stages of commissioning with stakeholders.
• Monitor and report on construction safety, quality, schedule, and change control.
• Perform any other duties related to construction and installation as required.
Requirements:
• Hyperscale industrial new build construction experience at the management level.
• Engineering discipline qualification.
• Minimum degree-level qualifications complemented by relevant professional certifications.
• Membership in a professional engineering institute.
• Demonstrable relevant experience at the management level, especially in field operations.
Ready to take on this exciting opportunity and contribute to the success of the Green Steel project? Apply now through StudentConsulting and become a part of our dynamic team!
