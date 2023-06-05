CIO Assistant to Scania
As CIO Assistant at Scania you will be part of the IT management team in a multicultural work environment. In this role you are given opportunities to develop further within Scania according to your own ambitions. If you have recently graduated with your master's degree and are interested in a career within Scania, read on!
OM TJÄNSTEN
Scania is now looking for their next CIO Assistant, this is because the person who is currently working in this role will be continuing his career within the company. This is what he has to say about the role: "This role has helped me grow tremendously by gaining so much insight in how high level management work in such a big company. The sky is the limit with what this role shapes out to be and I've felt huge freedom and flexibility in how I can develop my career at Scania."
As CIO assistant, you have a wide range of tasks, varying from the administrative, to the operational and to strategic level. You will be a member of the IT management team and in this role you will be in contact with people throughout the organization. In this role no two days are the same and you are expected to come in with new ideas, follow your ambition and build on what has come before. In addition to this you will also be a part of Scania's assistant network.
You are offered
• The opportunity to be part of the IT management team, which today consists of eleven people with different nationalities
• An opportunity to gain a broad understanding of Scania's IT operations, and to gain an insight into the strategic work
• The flexibility to plan your own schedule in accordance with the CIO
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
• Support the CIO in his role such as preparing presentation materials, plan and prioritize meetings in CIO's calendar
• Create a work flow between you and the CIO, and the IT management, that you think is optimal for business development
• Participate in IT management meetings, summarize and follow up on the actions decided on in those meetings
• Run your own projects, your knowledge and ambitions determine which projects you come across and/or initiate
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• Advanced knowledge in the English language, as this is the language spoken at the office
• A master's degree in economy, business studies, IT or other related field
• Practical experience within customer relations and/or project management
• A passion and willingness to learn a broad arrange of IT topics and areas
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
• Structured
• Innovative
• Strategic
• Self-sufficient
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process.
INFORMATION OM FÖRETAGET
Scania is a world-leading provider of transport solutions, including trucks and buses for heavy transport applications combined with an extensive product-related service offering. Scania offers vehicle financing, insurance, and rental services to enable our customers to focus on their core business. Scania is also a leading provider of industrial and marine engines.
We have 50,000 employees in about 100 countries and together with our partners and customers we are driving the shift towards a sustainable transport system, creating a world of mobility that is better for business, society and the environment. Ersättning
