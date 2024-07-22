Cinematic Artist
2024-07-22
IO Interactive is currently looking for a full-time Cinematic Artist to join Project 007, a brand-new James Bond video game to be developed and published by IOI. The story is going to be true to the legend of Bond, yet completely unique in its own light. Our game will give players the opportunity to take on the challenge of being the worlds most renowned Secret Agent, and earn their 00 status.
Are you a Cinematic Artist with a passion for capturing and editing cinematics to contribute to suspenseful and thrilling cut scenes? Do you take pride in your ability to channel the excitement of blockbuster film production to the medium of the games industry? Then you could be just the person to come on board for this eagerly anticipated project!
You will be an integral part of the cinematics team and be responsible for ensuring that all visual aspects of these scenes are delivered to the high-quality standards of IOI. You will use our game engine to create scenes that contribute to a wide variety of narratives and use your understanding of cinematics to help set the tone for this new Bond title.
What you will do
Collaborate with the lead and the rest of the team, in the creation of high-quality in-game cinematic sequences.
Areas of responsibility may include storyboarding, previsualization, design, camera work, lighting, sound integration and motion graphics.
Participate in brainstorming sessions and contribute creative ideas to enhance the overall cinematic experience of the game.
Stay updated on industry trends, emerging technologies, and techniques related to cinematic production, and share knowledge with the team.
Who you are
Minimum of 5 years of professional experience as a cinematic artist in the gaming industry.
Strong artistic and visual storytelling abilities, with an eye for detail and a passion for creating immersive experiences.
Proficiency in industry-standard software such as Unity, Unreal Engine, Cinema4D or equivalent.
Deep understanding of cinematography principles, camera techniques, and composition.
Excellent communication and interpersonal skills, with the ability to effectively collaborate with cross-functional teams.
We would love it if you had
Lighting and/or environment art experience.
Interest in technical art.
Foundational knowledge of animation.
A strong passion/familiarity for James Bond and our other titles.
Who we are
A team, above all. If you join our studio, expect to be encouraged, listened to and have your efforts and insightful impact recognized and valued. We take pride in the friendly haven we built at IOI, and we expect you to take part in cultivating that. We are also highly international, with over 30 nationalities working in both our Copenhagen and Malmö studios. We also have a reputation for being a very friendly workplace with highly talented
people. That is why the members we welcome in our team never fail to integrate, and are supported, valued and listened to at all steps. We are dedicated to quality and have fun while doing it. We welcome you to join us and do the same.
The position is open in our Malmö studio. For the right candidate, we will take location preference into consideration.
We welcome candidates from all over the world and we are looking forward to hearing from you! Please submit your application in English. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-01-08
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
IO Interactive AB (org.nr 559183-6787), https://www.ioi.dk
IOI Jobbnummer
8809078