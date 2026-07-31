Chief Product Owner
Husqvarna AB / Civilingenjörsjobb / Lysekil Visa alla civilingenjörsjobb i Lysekil
2026-07-31
, Sotenäs
, Munkedal
, Orust
, Uddevalla
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Husqvarna AB i Lysekil
, Göteborg
, Partille
, Borås
, Ulricehamn
eller i hela Sverige
We are a digital product team responsible for a global website platform used across multiple regions and divisions within Husqvarna Group. Launched in 2024, the platform initially replaced several legacy dealer portals and has since evolved beyond its original dealer portal scope into a broader and growing platform for our B2B partners, covering everything from marketing and sales to service and aftermarket. The team works closely with internal stakeholders and external development teams to continuously improve the user experience and deliver business value. Operating in an international environment, we focus on collaboration, innovation, and data-driven development to support ongoing growth and future needs.
About the role
As Chief Product Owner, you will play a central role in driving the daily delivery process for our global website platform. You will ensure that development efforts are aligned with business needs, leading operational ceremonies such as daily stand-ups, refinement sessions, and planning activities.
In this role, you will coordinate and support multiple Product Owners, each responsible for different parts of the platform. You will ensure alignment across product areas, enabling efficient collaboration and a unified product direction.
You will act as the key link between business and development teams, primarily collaborating with external teams in Rotterdam and India. Your responsibility will be to prioritize the backlog, clarify requirements, and ensure that features are delivered according to plan and quality expectations.
You will work closely with a Product Manager, who is responsible for the overarching product strategy and defining desired business and user outcomes for the platform. Together, you ensure that both discovery and delivery are aligned to maximize value.
The role also includes communicating product updates and releases to stakeholders through demos and presentations, as well as leveraging data - such as Google Analytics to guide prioritization and product decisions.
Additionally, you will:
Drive structure and planning for ongoing development and releases
Coordinate multiple Product Owners, parallel initiatives, and align dependencies across the platform
Collaborate with internal stakeholders and influence priorities across systems
Ensure strong collaboration across distributed, cross-functional teams
Lead exploration within a strategically important product area, identifying opportunities and driving discovery work
Inspire and coach Product Owners in ways of working, prioritization, and discovery practices
About you
Desired skills, qualifications, and experience
Proven experience working as a Product Owner, Product Manager, Scrum Master, or similar role
Strong experience working with websites or digital platforms
Solid understanding of agile and iterative development methodologies
Experience with tools such as Azure DevOps, Confluence, Jira, or similar
Analytical mindset, ideally with experience using Google Analytics or similar tools
Ability to manage multiple parallel workstreams and create structured delivery plans
Academic degree is a merit, but relevant experience is considered more important
Personal attributes
Strong leadership skills with the ability to take ownership and drive initiatives forward
Structured, organized, and proactive way of working
Confident communicator who can engage stakeholders at different levels
Collaborative mindset and ability to work effectively across international teams
Results-oriented with a strong sense of accountability and delivery focus
What we offer
A key role in shaping and developing a global digital platform
An international working environment with cross-functional teams
A dynamic setting where you can influence both product direction and ways of working
Exposure to modern tools, agile processes, and data-driven development
Opportunities for professional growth and development within Husqvarna Group
Location
Huskvarna, Sweden
We believe the best ideas happen when we're connected. We spend most of our time together in the office, creating space for collaboration, creativity, and fast decision-making. This is consistent across all our global offices and helps us maintain a strong culture, support learning and development, and ensure everyone has access to the people and resources they need to thrive.
Travel to Rotterdam and other locations will occur approximately 2–3 times per year.
Your application
Can you envision yourself being a part of this? If so, send us your application! Selection is ongoing. Note: We do not accept applications via email due to GDPR compliance.
For questions regarding the process please contact
Recruiter: Jonathan Olsson jonathan.olsson@husqvarnagroup.com
or
Hiring Manager: Helene Widstrand, helene.widstrand@husqvarnagroup.com
Winning Through Culture
We believe that business is ultimately about people, as a team, we win and grow together. Our culture is built on bold ideas, strong commitment, and a shared purpose, creating an environment where innovation thrives, people grow, and every contribution matters.
Our culture is built on three core themes:
• Bold: We push boundaries, embrace challenges, and explore new possibilities.
• Dedicated: We put in the hard work, bring passion and resilience to every challenge we take on.
• Care: We support each other, consider the impact of our actions, and strive to make a lasting difference.
Whether you're starting your career or looking for the next big step, we offer a place where passion and purpose come together. Join us in shaping the future! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-23 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Husqvarna AB
(org.nr 556000-5331)
Hallindenvägen 14 (visa karta
)
454 30 BRASTAD Arbetsplats
Brastadsfabriken Jobbnummer
10017258