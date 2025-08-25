Chief Commercial Officer to O'Learys Group
O'Learys Group AB / Chefsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla chefsjobb i Stockholm
2025-08-25
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos O'Learys Group AB i Stockholm
O'Learys Group is seeking a dynamic Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) for a temporary assignment starting in December 2025. This is a rare opportunity to take a leading role in shaping and executing the commercial strategies of an international, fast-growing, and experience-driven hospitality organization.
As CCO, you will have the mandate to drive growth, strengthen our brand concepts, and unlock new business opportunities across markets. The role is designed as a temporary position, but for the right leader with strong performance, there is a clear path toward further executive opportunities within the Group, including future CXO roles.
About O'Learys Group & Our Vision
O'Learys is a Swedish-born franchise chain founded in 1988 and operated by O'Learys Group. Today, we have over 100 venues in 12 countries and are on an ambitious path toward global expansion. The O'Learys concept brings together Boston-inspired food and drink, sports, and social games into one unforgettable Eatertainment experience.
Our mission is clear: To become the number one Eatertainment company in the world. We are a destination where guests eat, play, socialize, and create lasting memories - and we're building a brand strong enough to attract the very best partners to join us in that mission.
About the Role
As CCO, you will be responsible for developing, implementing, and improving O'Learys Group's commercial strategy, projects, and programs. You work closely with the business, are curious and solution-oriented, and have a genuine interest in creating long-term value for both our franchisees and company-owned units.
You will be part of our Executive Management Team and play an active role in shaping the company's future, driving our digital development, and ensuring high levels of guest and franchisee satisfaction.
Key Responsibilities
Develop and enhance the guest experience of our food and beverage offering.
Strategically drive the positioning of O'Learys Group's brands.
Create conditions for organic growth (LFL growth).
Develop our concept portfolio and prepare new unit launches from a concept and marketing perspective.
Implement and develop a loyalty platform that provides our franchisees with a competitive advantage.
Strengthen the franchise offering and lay the foundation for future franchise fee increases.
Qualifications
Bachelor's degree in Economics, Business Administration, or equivalent.
Minimum 5 years' experience in senior management, preferably in marketing, concept development, or similar fields.
Proven experience in brand positioning as well as strategic and tactical marketing.
Strong negotiation and project management skills.
Experience in digitalizing customer journeys and processes.
Excellent communication skills and ability to work with multiple stakeholders.
Personal Qualities
Structured and goal-oriented.
A confident and credible leader with an inclusive leadership style.
Solution-driven and effective even when time and resources are limited.
What We Offer
A dynamic work environment in an international organization.
The opportunity to influence and develop well-known brands.
A team of engaged and driven colleagues. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-02-11 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare O'Learys Group AB
(org.nr 559043-1796), https://olearysgroup.com/en-int/ Arbetsplats
O'Learys Group Jobbnummer
9474122