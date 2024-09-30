Chef, Japanese cousine
Are you passionate about food, and Japanese food culture to be more specific, social relations, and enjoy structure, even in a dynamic environment? Do you thrive in diverse settings and have a strong affinity for operational businesses? If so, you might be the perfect fit for our open position as a chef at gategourmet Arlanda!
Information about the company
Gategourmet is a part of gategroup that 's a market-leading company with strong culinary roots providing superior culinary and retail services with continuing product innovation and advanced technology solutions. Headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, gategroup employs over 38,000 people and operates in 200 locations across all continents. Gategourmet is producing, packaging, and delivering catering services to the airline and railway industries around the globe. In Sweden we nourish the journey with approximately 270 employees, of which around 200 are based in Stockholm, close to Arlanda Airport. Working with us means being part of a dynamic work environment with significant opportunities to make an impact. For more information about gategourmet, visit www.gategroup.com.
We have entered a new partnership with a Japanese airline that specializes in Japanese cuisine. Starting in January 2025, we will offer our new customer authentic Japanese flavors onboard. With dishes inspired by traditional Japanese cooking techniques and fresh ingredients, we aim to turn every meal into a gastronomic experience. Therefore, we are looking for someone with experience in preparing Japanese cuisine a great interest of Japanese food culture. The position's scope can be somewhat adjusted based on your circumstances, where you can either work part-time exclusively for our new airline or full-time, which would also involve preparing food for our other clients.
Main duties and Responsibilities
Working with us means preparing meals according to predetermined recipes, which have been carefully tested by gategourmet's head chef in collaboration with our clients - the airlines. You will be preparing dishes for both economy and business class and will have an important responsibility to ensure that all food both tastes and looks exactly as ordered. Since we are in the airline industry, we are especially meticulous when it comes to safety and food safety -therefore you agree on that structure and processes are key to success.
Be responsible for ensuring that hot meals are produced according to orders, in terms of taste, appearance, presentation, quality, and quantity
Be responsible for ensuring that production complies with current regulations and laws regarding food safety
Profile:
Trained chef
Experience in cooking Japanese food
Good teamwork skills
Thorough and responsible
There are periods of high workload. You need to be able to maintain a positive attitude and adapt your work pace in such situations.
Ability to speak and understand English
Due to our location at Arlanda Airport we conduct security screenings for all potential employees. To pass the security screening, you will need to provide documentation of your activities over the past five years, proof of a clean criminal record, and a valid ID card. We will provide more details on this process later. Enough with the formalities. We are interested in you and hope the feeling is mutual. If you're interested in continuing the conversation, please apply through the link! Så ansöker du
