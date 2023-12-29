CFD Simulation & Analysis Engineer
2023-12-29
We are currently looking for a Simulation & Analysis Engineer for our client in the automotive industry.
Job description:
You will be a part of an agile team on client site and work with advanced simulations and analysis. You will also be part of the method and tool development. The role involves collaborations with other teams and you will support design engineers in design evaluations and participate in projects and help define where to perform which simulations & analysis. You are responsible for the planning and need to perform project content evaluations and make estimations in order to meet deadlines and deliver on time.
• Create the CFD models for simulations.
Experience required:
• Minimum BSc in Engineering or equivalent
• A few years of work experience preferably within automotive
• Well-documented experience of creating CFD Models and simulations
• Worked with 1D Simulations
Skills required:
• Good analytical competence
• Skilled in: Star CCM+, GT suite, Matlab/Simulink
and Python
• Structured way of working, and good documentation skills
• Fluent in English both spoken and written
• Excellent communicational skills and ability to work in a global environment
• Teamplayer who easily can collaborate with others and with a positive attitude
• Self-driven, result oriented and flexible.
