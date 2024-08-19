Certification Engineer
Scania CV AB / Datajobb / Södertälje Visa alla datajobb i Södertälje
2024-08-19
, Salem
, Ekerö
, Nykvarn
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Scania CV AB i Södertälje
, Nykvarn
, Huddinge
, Järfälla
, Sundbyberg
eller i hela Sverige
Would you enjoy working in an international environment with a broad network both internally within the TRATON Group and externally with authorities and technical services? Are you curious and searching for new solutions with the desire to directly contribute to Scania 's success?
You will work in an open minded and inclusive atmosphere where we solve problems, help each other and have a lot of fun together.
The team works within the areas of Whole Vehicle Type Approval, Certificate of Conformity, Conformity of Production, and the management systems for Cyber Security, Software updates and Product Compliance.
Are you up for the challenge?
Assignment
Your assignment will be to work mainly with coordinating CoP (Conformity of Production) as well as contributing to the team deliveries.
being part of improving our internal processes and management system for CoP
coaching and inspiring the involved teams from e.g., certification, design and production
But also work hands on with CoP
planning and performing audits with authorities
follow up deviation handling
coordinating all CoP related items with interested parties
Who are we looking for?
We are looking for You, a curious person inspired by challenging objectives. An engineer with drive either experienced within the field of product compliance or to change/start your career working with product compliance. Also, a background in production or design with interest in product compliance would suit this position.
Working in a multicultural team, being fluent in English - both written and spoken- is a prerequisite.
You are
enthusiastic, have a can-do mentality combined with a structured way of working
flexible, and adapt actions and behavior depending on changes in pre-requisites and environment.
a team player capable of working and delivering results together with others as well as on your own.
inspired by and enjoy motivating other and communicating with engineers on a daily basis.
strong in cross-functional work and good at developing, maintaining and using your broad network on all levels within the company.
You have a higher education with relevant work experience.
Knowledge about Scania, Scania 's methods and processes and in particular knowledge of homologation is an advantage.
But most important, you are passionate product compliance!
Contact information
Magnus Jalkesten (acting) Head of Vehicle & Compliance, tel 08-553 50453, magnus.jalkesten@scania.com
Application
Apply with a CV and relevant certificates/personal letter. Send your application as soon as possible as we will screen the applications continuously. A background check might be conducted.
We are looking forward to your application! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-10-02 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Scania CV AB
(org.nr 556084-0976)
151 87 SÖDERTÄLJE Jobbnummer
8847481