Central Accounting Manager
2023-01-17
As Central Accounting Manager you will be part of the global Finance Team at the Ikano Bank headquarters in Malmö. You will report to the Head of Finance and lead the accounting teams in the Ikano Bank branches (Nordics, Germany, UK and Poland) and be responsible for the accounting for Ikano Bank as a legal entity. At Ikano Bank the pace is high and you will have the possibility to influence and make a difference.
The position
As Central Accounting Manager you lead, coach, and develop your employees in accordance with the values of Ikano Bank. You ensure that the department works efficiently and evolves as planned and it is you who lead the teams that handle monthly closing process and secure reconciliation of general accounts and ensure that appropriate closure booking is made.
Interaction and collaboration with various stakeholders in different countries and departments within, as well as outside Ikano Bank, are the part of everyday work and the accounting teams work closely with other Finance functions such as Finance Administration, Financial Reporting, Treasury, Tax and Business Control. Accounting function is an important stakeholder in the development of technical solutions and provides support in regulatory matters.
Your key responsibilities will be to:
• Provide senior leadership and stability in the reporting processes ensuring robustness and scalability for the department and the accounting teams
• Ensure that accurate and timely consolidated accounting and financial reporting for the bank is provided by the accounting teams
• Ensure high quality of accounting when it comes to compliance with IFRS and the bank's policies and directives
• Take ownership of implementation and continuous updating of accounting principles, processes, chart of accounts
• Manage together with the accounting teams all intergroup charges and reconciliations, including associated regulatory issues (VAT, transfer pricing etc)
• Participate in projects related to accounting and finance and be a speaking partner on regulatory matters and accounting requirements
As Central Accounting Manager you will lead the accounting teams to ensure accurate financial reporting consistent with proper accounting and regulatory requirements as well as strong internal controls. The accounting teams that you will lead, are responsible for the monthly closure of books and for the accurate and timely accounting and financial reporting in the bank and its branches. The mission is to secure financial compliance in the monthly and yearly reporting. You will be an important contributor in the work with preparation of legal reporting and to ensure that documentation of transactions/audit trail are in place and accessible. Together with your teams you will set monthly closing routines and communicate those to relevant stakeholders. You will also secure that documentation is valid and in place for an efficient audit process.
Who are we looking for?
We believe that you are a people driven manager with proven track record of creating a caring culture and developing high performing teams. To be successful in this role, we believe that you have university degree in accounting, finance, business administration or similar together with at least 5 - 7 years of experience of leading an accounting department in a large international company successfully.
To be able to contribute you also need good knowledge of IFRS and the interpretation of the accounting rules and principles, preferable from the regulated financial industry. Besides from IFRS you also need experience from reporting according to local GAAPS as well as collaborating with auditors.
It is important that you are motivated by working independently and with high responsibility and the freedom to act and take decisions. You have a collaborative mindset and the ability to connect details with the overall picture in a financial context. You need to be passionate about improving processes and embrace change with an open mindset.
As a person you are analytical, a quick learner and well structured. You enjoy working with others and communicate well with different stakeholders. You are self-driven and enjoy working towards continuous improvement in a fast-changing environment subject to regulations from financial authorities. You work well with tight reporting deadlines without losing track of long-term goals and development. As this role will support our teams globally, we expect you to be fluent in English, written and verbal.
What we offer
At Ikano Bank we create possibilities for a better living by providing banking and financial services for the many people. We do it with different perspectives, natural curiosity, and long-term focus. Operating at the centre of events, you will have an active role in continuous improvements by creating a strong and scalable foundation for further development of financial reporting and the usage of accounting principles. All as part of a caring and open culture where we live our values, work hard, have fun and operate with a long-term perspective. Let's achieve great things together.
Contact information
This recruitment is handled by SJR and for further information about this position and the recruitment process, please contact Tomas Vinnersten, Recruitment Consultant at SJR 0766-471614. We will conduct interviews ongoing so please note that the process can be closed before the last date to apply. Also note that we unfortunately cannot accept applications through e-mail. Welcome with your application!
We work with a competence-based process and use work related psychometric tests to ensure an unprejudiced recruitment process. Also note that your application should not include any personal information such as health status, religious or philosophical belief or political view.
Depending on the authority of the position we will conduct relevant background checks on the final candidate in the end of the process.
For information about how we handle your personal infornation please read more in our
About us
Ikano Bank offers simple and fair savings and loan products for consumers, sales support services for retailers, and leasing and factoring solutions for businesses. Ikano Bank has a presence in Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Norway, the UK, Poland, Germany and Austria. Ikano Bank is part of Ikano Group, who is an international group of companies operating in the areas of banking, ins...
