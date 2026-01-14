Category Manager Marketing Procurement
2026-01-14
Senior (6-10 years ' experience)
Project: Marketing Procurement
Location: Stockholm
Period from: 2026-02-02
Period to: 2026-06-30
Job description:
Category Manager Marketing Procurement to H&M Group
H&M Group is a global company of strong fashion brands and ventures. Our goal is to prove that there is no compromise between exceptional design, affordable prices, and sustainable solutions. We want to liberate fashion for the many, and our customers are at the heart of every decision we make.
We are made up of thousands of passionate and talented colleagues united by our shared culture and values. Together, we want to use our power, our scale, and our knowledge to push the fashion industry towards a more inclusive and sustainable future.
As a Category Manager within the area of marketing procurement, you 'll lead and develop category of Advocacy & Influence. Your role involves strategic opportunity assessment, category strategy, category planning, and sourcing. You 'll drive fact-based procurement initiatives, analyzing spend and contracts while exploring supplier markets. You will also implement strategies to ensure long-term success.
You will play a crucial role in our organization and your responsibilities will include:
* Identifying opportunities for improvement within your category, conducting spend analysis, and assessing the development of spend categories.
* Creating and executing a category plan, including strategic sourcing initiatives, to optimize procurement processes and maximize value.
* Monitoring and managing supplier relationships, both existing and potential, in alignment with business needs.
* Ensuring long-term contract compliance and performance, securing sustainable results.
* Implementing strategic changes to drive innovation and improvement in your category, often including different level of change management.
* Building and maintaining relationships with stakeholders across the organization, leading Category teams, and influencing decision-makers.
Qualifications
To be successful we see that you have extensive experience within marketing procurement, specifically in media, production, digital services, etc.
You can build and maintain professional stakeholder relationships across brands and functions. You are result driven and understand the importance of structured change management to achieve expected results. You have patience to secure long term sustainable results, while at the same time set and meet deadlines to secure progress.
Additionally, we see that you have:
* Extensive experience from Category Management and Sourcing of Marketing Services in a large enterprise environment.
* University degree in Procurement, Business Admin, Industrial Eng., and Management
* Proficiency in category management, sourcing, and negotiation, complemented with strong analytical capabilities, including conducting spend analysis and opportunity assessment.
* Understanding of different pricing models and contract structures
* Able to secure progress in complex situations.
* Experience from Strategic sourcing and negotiations.
* Experience from driving change in complex organisations with many stakeholders.
* Developing and implementing procurement strategies.
* Fluent in English Ersättning
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-02-13
https://www.multimind.se/
Neha Redkar neha.redkar@multimind.se +46 708 152 562
