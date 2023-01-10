Category Manager in NCC
Are you a procurement specialist and do you want to join NCC as Category Manager? Are you good at ensuring effective collaboration with stakeholders both internal and external, act with care and with passion to perform, follow up and follow through with clear communication - living by our star Behaviors?
Then it 's time to submit your application.
Category Manager in NCC is an independent job at a strategic and operational level working with our suppliers and purchasing agreements thru; analysis, strategy, decision making, negotiations, contract- and relationship management with our suppliers and NCC colleagues, based on a strong focus on sustainability and usage of data in our decisions.
Purchasing is one of NCC top priorities and a critical function to secure competitiveness in the overall business and supporting the complexity of the construction process for our customers.
The role as Category Manager
You will be part of a Nordic team of Category Managers and work closely together with your colleagues in purchasing and other key stakeholders in the production units on identifying business improvement within the category exterior/windows and doors.
As a Category Manager you are responsible for your category within all Nordic countries, and your responsibilities include, among other things:
• Active supporting Business Areas in getting impact and results when it comes to supplier management, implementation of agreements and measuring effect continually in daily operations.
• Making analyzes to understand the cost drivers in the value chain and thereby be able to perform professional purchasing.
• Being updated about the market situation in terms of price, various construction methods and new materials.
• During the category process, analyze, develop, establish, and implement strategies and agreements within your responsibilities together with your category team.
• Develop and follow up on the quality of existing suppliers, search and validate the quality of new suppliers, make supplier relation management. You will make, develop, and sign frame agreements, monitor, and develop suppliers in a sustainable perspective.
• You are continuously working to ensure that the agreements within your categories support our construction projects.
Your profile
We believe that you have a Bachelor or Master 's degree in engineering/ business administration and economics or other relevant post-secondary education. You have at least 5 years' experience from the construction industry or related business. It 's a merit if you have previously worked as a Category Manager or as a Purchaser. This can, however, be a next step in your development of previous experience, where you might have been a construction engineer or project manager in the above-mentioned area.
You must enjoy leading a team but also have the ability to work independently with great commitment. The work requires good interpersonal skills, and you have easy to make good business relationships both internally and externally. Furthermore, you are goal-oriented, analytical, and structured and you have extensive experience with use and understanding of IT- tools and programs.
You have a positive mind and can identify with our values of honesty, trust, and respect.
Additional information
Location is flexible and can be at any of NCC's offices in Sweden. The position may require some travelling within the Nordic countries, although we do apply a flexible way of working and strive to collaborate digitally as much as possible. In accordance with NCC: s safety culture we conduct background checks on final candidates.
Contact and application
If you want to know more about the role you are welcome to contact Manager in Category Management Rikke Kruse Stensgaard, +45 24 88 73 16 or Karin Österman de Wall, HR Recruitment Specialist, +46 79 078 72 10.
Register your application and CV below. Selection is ongoing; therefore, you should admit your application as soon as possible, but no later than 10th of February 2023.
Welcome with your application!
Not of interest for you? - please feel free to recommend a friend.
About us
At NCC, you become part of an organization with good values, high environmental awareness, and a strong will to succeed together.
Every day, our more than 13,000 employees make decisions that improve people's everyday lives, both today and tomorrow. Here you work in a strong community together with committed and professional colleagues who are driven to learn new things, achieve goals, share experiences and make a real difference together. We challenge ourselves to drive development and create sustainable solutions that move society forward with new knowledge.
As one of the Nordic region's leading construction and property development companies, we develop commercial properties, build schools, hospitals, homes, roads, bridges and other infrastructure that shapes our way of life, work and travel in society. Through our industrial operations, we offer products and services with a focus on stone materials and asphalt production, paving assignments.
We safeguard a sustainable working life with a strong focus on safety, personal development and a balance between work and leisure.
NCC must reflect our customers as well as society at large and is dependent on employees with different skills. We strive to employ people with different backgrounds and value the knowledge and experience it brings.
