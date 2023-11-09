Category Buyer - Professional Services
About the opportunity
Our client is a fast-growing, solutions-oriented, and sustainable company working within the steel- and green hydrogen industry. They are an impact company with cutting-edge technology, that lets their employees learn and grow in new situations. Located mainly in Stockholm, their diverse team is on an exciting journey with great ambitions to produce 5 million tonnes of green steel, with the end goal of bringing down CO2 emissions to zero.
As of now, they are looking to strengthen their procurement team with a Category Buyer that can take their sourcing of professional services and contractors to the next level.
We are seeking a highly skilled and motivated Category Buyer to join their organization and oversee the procurement and management of consultancy services.
As a Category Buyer, you will be responsible for identifying, evaluating, and selecting professional service providers that align with the company's objectives and requirements. You will work closely with internal stakeholders to understand their consultancy needs, develop sourcing strategies, negotiate contracts, and ensure timely delivery of high-quality consultancy services. The ideal candidate should have strong analytical, negotiation, and relationship-building skills, along with a deep understanding of the consultancy industry.
Responsibilities
• Lead and oversee specific end-to-end contracting processes in accordance with the procurement framework.
• Conduct market research and supplier evaluations to identify potential consultancy service providers aligned with the organization's needs.
• Evaluate business value, risk, and performance through data-backed and insight-driven assessments.
• Cultivate strong relationships with suppliers and effectively manage the category supplier base.
• Stay updated of industry trends, best practices, and emerging technologies in the consultancy services sector.
• Contribute to the development of the strategic plan, operational approach, and governance for the category vertical.
• Collaborate with legal, finance, and compliance teams to ensure contracts adhere to regulatory requirements and internal policies
Qualifications
• A degree in Economics or Engineering, preferably with an MSc, MBA, or relevant university degree. Possession of a master's degree is considered an additional advantage.
• At least 5 years of tactical or strategic procurement experience.
• Demonstrated work experience as a Category Buyer or in a comparable procurement role, specifically within the consultancy services sector.
• Strong contract negotiation skills.
• Outstanding self-leadership, multitasking, and organizational skills.
• Excellent written and verbal communication in English.
Additional information
Start: Immediately or according to agreement
Location: Central Stockholm. Hybrid work is practiced.
