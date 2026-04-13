Calibration Engineer
Astek Sweden AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Mölndal Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Mölndal
2026-04-13
, Göteborg
, Partille
, Härryda
, Kungsbacka
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Astek Sweden AB i Mölndal
, Göteborg
, Jönköping
, Linköping
, Finspång
eller i hela Sverige
We are looking for a Calibration Engineer within the Thermal Management and Hydraulics area, focusing on xEV powertrains and vehicles.
About the role:
The role involves coordinating thermal energy across the various components of an xEV powertrain, as well as ensuring passenger compartment comfort. This includes control and optimization of heating and cooling for the combustion engine, e-machine, transmission, power electronics, battery, and cabin.
In your work, you will, among other things do:
You will be responsible for calibration and verification activities performed on desktop environments, engine test rigs, and in vehicles, with the goal of fulfilling defined powertrain and vehicle attribute target
Function development of in-house application software
Support within areas related to oil pressure control
Contribute to system design for future products, supporting a wide range of applications for different customers.
Work will be carried out both in vehicles and in test cells.
Your profile:
You enjoy working in a varied environment that challenges you in a positive way. You have the ability to analyze information and prioritize your activities accordingly. You take responsibility for both the team's and your commitments. Personal commitment and collaboration are key skills for your success.
We believe you have:
A Bachelor's or Master's degree in Electrical/Software Engineering
Experience in thermal management for combustion and/or electric powertrain applications
Experience in calibration and function development using Simulink
Driving license and T2 license
Who are we?
Astek Sweden is a technology consulting company that prioritizes its employees highly. It is important for us to give our employees exciting assignments. We are proud of our company's unique family feeling. We value competence and safe environment highly, which we believe contributes to a pleasant and motivating workplace. We offer social activities that help employees get to know each other better. We hope you want to become part of our family!
Do you want to become part of our team? We are continuously recruiting, so apply today!
We look forward to your application! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-10-10 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7554933-1942576". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Astek Sweden AB
(org.nr 556227-4000), https://astekswedenab.teamtailor.com
Ragnar Thorngrens Gata 2 (visa karta
)
431 45 MÖLNDAL Arbetsplats
Astek Sweden AB Jobbnummer
9850626