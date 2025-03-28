Calculation Engineer at Cyient in Karlstad!
2025-03-28
At Cyient in Karlstad, as a calculation engineer, you will dive into exciting technical challenges where precision and innovation meet. You will be offered an international and dynamic environment where your expertise makes a difference every day. We warmly welcome your application!
OM TJÄNSTEN
As a Calculation Engineer at Cyient, you will handle advanced technical calculations in projects that vary in both scope and content. You will work with one or more areas of analysis, such as stress analysis, deformations, fatigue, dimensioning, and strength calculations of products or structures. The work is carried out in diverse projects where you are expected to work independently, but often as part of a team, closely collaborating with clients. This role provides opportunities for development and growth within the company, including knowledge-sharing across the organization both nationally and internationally.
You are offered
• An opportunity to become part of a global expert organization with international career opportunities
• The chance to further develop your skills and design new technical solutions and customer relationships
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
In the role of Calculation Engineer, you will, among other things, work with...
• Advanced technical analyses, including FEM/FEA analyses, as well as contributing to the development of technical solutions and design optimization
• Performing pipe calculations and tank calculations in local and global projects
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• Hold a B.Sc. or M.Sc. in mechanical engineering or a related field
• At least 3 years of experience in technical calculations and analyses.
• Experienced user of Ansys, Altair HyperWorks, Abaqus, Rohr2, Visual Vessel Design, or similar tools
• Have experience with European industry standards and regulations, such as Eurocodes, the Machinery Directive, and PED
• Are fluent in English, both spoken and written
It is meritorious if you have:
To succeed in this role, your personal qualities include:
• Organized
• Self-driven
• Collaborative
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process.
