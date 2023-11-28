C++ Software Engineer
2023-11-28
2MNordic is a Swedish IT consulting company founded in 2001. We provide outstanding digital solutions by creating innovative products with cutting edge technologies.
Our mission is to serve as a broad strategic partner to companies in terms of challenges related to business development, growth and technologies.
We have the skills to breathe life into our clients idea with one purpose - ensure return on investment for their business. Our professionals bring deep experience from different industries, gained from hands-on expertise in various functions, sectors, and locations.
Follow the link for a short video presentation about our company: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D_PqzQ5J5Ac
JOB DESCRIPTION
We are looking for creative and passionate Software Engineers that enjoy their work and look always to improve themselves. As an Software Engineer, you will be responsible for new development activities in the area. You will be a key resource to drive the applications as well as the business forward.
Required skills:
C++14 or later
Real-time software e.g., Linux, QNX or similar POSIX RTOS
Distributed systems
ARM Architecture
SW Architecture
Scripting (Shell/Python)
Performance improvements and debugging
Ethernet/IP Networking
Other important skills:
Excellent networking abilities
Well developed communication skills
Ability to switch between having a holistic view and diving into details
Experienced working with Proof-Of-Concept and napkin designs
Skilled requirement and code reviewer
An ability to communicate deep technical and complex matters in an understandable way to stakeholders and team members
Personal Profile:
Good interpersonal skills and a team player.
Good communicating skills, including a high level in spoken and written English.
Flexible and able to adapt quick to changing business requirements
Innovative and see possible solutions to the impossible
Structured way of working
Service minded with strong business orientation
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-12-28
E-post: recruitment@2mnordic.com Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "C++ (Gothenburg)". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare 2Mnordic IT Consulting AB
(org.nr 556593-8973)
Pumpgatan 1 (visa karta
)
417 55 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Göteborg Kontakt
Ecaterina Cocora recruitment@2mnordic.com Jobbnummer
8292207