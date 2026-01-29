C++ Software Developer, Android Automotive
2026-01-29
About the Company
Avaron AB is a growing consultancy focused on technology, finance, and business support. We match your expertise with the market's most interesting assignments, offering a platform where your professional development is central.
About the Assignment
You will join a cross-functional team building a next-generation infotainment system based on Android Automotive. The focus is on navigation and positioning, with an emphasis on quality, continuous improvement, and delivering a great end-user experience in the car.
You will work in a modern full-stack development environment using C++ and the Android toolset, collaborating with partners and other teams to deliver state-of-the-art software.
Job DescriptionDevelop and enhance in-car navigation functionality together with the team.
Work in a small cross-functional setup with strong focus on quality and continuous improvements.
Implement automated test cases and run them in a CI environment.
Collaborate with partners and adjacent teams to deliver integrated features.
Participate in testing and troubleshooting in real vehicles.
RequirementsB.Sc. or M.Sc. in Electronics, Software Engineering, or a similar field.
Approximately 5 years of relevant software development experience using C++, Python, Java, or similar.
Experience with Android platform development.
Experience working with Continuous Integration (CI).
Familiarity with Agile ways of working.
Good English skills (written and spoken).
Nice to haveAndroid Automotive platform development experience.
Experience from automotive infotainment.
Experience within navigation and/or positioning.
Valid B driving license.
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis, so we recommend that you apply as soon as possible.
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avaron AB
