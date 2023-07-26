C/C++ Embedded Software Developer
2023-07-26
The embedded systems team at ALTEN in Stockholm are looking for eager Embedded C/C++ Developers that want to take the next step in their career and join our joyful team!
WHAT WE OFFER YOU:
Every employee is equally valuable in the success of ALTEN! We believe in growing together by offering opportunities, development and togetherness. ALTEN operates in several different industries, having a wide variety of assignments, coaching managers and training through ALTEN Academy, which means that it will always be possible to develop at ALTEN. Your wishes will guide your way forward.
As a consultant, you will get the genuine team feeling at your assignment but also a wonderful togetherness at ALTEN. Through our different internal networks, such as Women@ALTEN and ALTEN Sports you will get the opportunity to drive topics and activities that are close to your heart. At ALTEN, we think it's important to have a balance between work and spare time, which is why we offer three extra vacation days off a year. We have a collective agreement and offer benefits like pension, insurances and wellness grants.
YOUR ROLE AS C/C++ EMBEDDED SOFTWARE DEVELOPER:
As an C/C++ Embedded Software Developer at ALTEN, you will play a key role in strengthening the section for integration of software and hardware. You will be a part of talented teams where you develop state of the art technology together with electronics engineers, firmware and software developers.
Our biggest priority is always to match you against missions that interest you. We are looking for both Junior developers as well as more Senior engineers.
Who we are looking for:
Both junior and senior developers are welcome to apply, as we are looking for people to join our inhouse team and costumer assignments. Besides having the right skills for the job, we are looking for peoples that are positive and outgoing, eager to learn and keen on delivering results, and creating a positive footprint wherever you go. We would also like to see that you are a team player with good communication skills and have the ability to create and maintain good relationships with colleagues and clients. You are passionate and have a genuine interest in technology, wants to contribute and be a part of ALTEN's success story.
WE ARE LOOKING FOR YOU WHO HAVE:
Experience of developing embedded software in C/C++
Experience of working in a modern software environment with embedded Linux and tools like GIT/Gerrit/Jenkins
Experience of Agile mindset and methodologies
Experience of Python
DUE TO SUMMER HOLIDAYS, THERE WILL BE NO SELECTION UNTIL 23.08.15. HAPPY HOLIDAYS!
ABOUT ALTEN:
ALTEN is one of Europe's largest technology and IT consulting companies with over 45,000 employees in over 30 countries. Our engineers carry out complex and highly technical projects throughout the value chain of the most prestigious companies in all sectors, such as Automotive, Telecom, Industry, Energy, Aerospace & Defense and Life Science. In Sweden, we are over 1300 committed employees with 11 offices in 10 cities - from Lund in the south to Skellefteå in the north.
For the fourth year in a row, ALTEN has been named one of Sweden's most attractive employers by Karriärföretagen 2023, an award for employers that offer unique career and development opportunities. Welcome to read more about us at alten.se
