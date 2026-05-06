Buyer

Incluso AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Göteborg
2026-05-06


Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Göteborg, Mölndal, Partille, Kungälv, Lerum eller i hela Sverige
Visa alla jobb hos Incluso AB i Göteborg, Mölndal, Partille, Lilla Edet, Borås eller i hela Sverige

We are looking for a Buyer for a global automotive company in Gothenburg. Start is June 1st, 1 year limited contract to begin with, possibility of extension after that. This role is 100% onsite in Gothenburg.

Description:
We are looking for a Buyer, who is commercially driven, structured, and result oriented! A buyer who's comfortable working in a global environment with a broad range of stakeholders, excellent presenter and can explain complex scenarios in an easy way.

Requirements:

University degree within Business administration (or equivalent).

strong business acumen combined with high integrity.

like challenges and are focused on setting and reaching goals.

is creative and motivated to find new solutions and opportunities.

dare to challenge the status quo, suppliers, and our stakeholders.

can handle parallel projects and see the whole picture of a business case.

are excellent in building relations both internally and externally.

fluency in English


This is a full-time consultant position in Gothenburg through Incluso. Start is June 1st, 1 year limited contract to begin with, possibility of extension after that. This role is 100% onsite in Gothenburg.
Please submit your CV as soon as possible since we will review the applications on an on-going basis.

For more information about this role, please contact Marianne Nilsson recruiter at Incluso.

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-11-02
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan

Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7693862-1985704".

Arbetsgivare
Incluso AB (org.nr 559002-3213), https://openings.incluso.se
Postgatan 10 (visa karta)
411 06  GÖTEBORG

Arbetsplats
Incluso

Jobbnummer
9896101

Prenumerera på jobb från Incluso AB

Fyll i din e-postadress för att få e-postnotifiering när det dyker upp fler lediga jobb hos Incluso AB: