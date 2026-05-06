Buyer
Incluso AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Göteborg
2026-05-06
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Incluso AB i Göteborg
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We are looking for a Buyer for a global automotive company in Gothenburg. Start is June 1st, 1 year limited contract to begin with, possibility of extension after that. This role is 100% onsite in Gothenburg.
Description:
We are looking for a Buyer, who is commercially driven, structured, and result oriented! A buyer who's comfortable working in a global environment with a broad range of stakeholders, excellent presenter and can explain complex scenarios in an easy way.
Requirements:
University degree within Business administration (or equivalent).
strong business acumen combined with high integrity.
like challenges and are focused on setting and reaching goals.
is creative and motivated to find new solutions and opportunities.
dare to challenge the status quo, suppliers, and our stakeholders.
can handle parallel projects and see the whole picture of a business case.
are excellent in building relations both internally and externally.
fluency in English
This is a full-time consultant position in Gothenburg through Incluso. Start is June 1st, 1 year limited contract to begin with, possibility of extension after that. This role is 100% onsite in Gothenburg.
Please submit your CV as soon as possible since we will review the applications on an on-going basis.
For more information about this role, please contact Marianne Nilsson recruiter at Incluso. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-11-02 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7693862-1985704". Arbetsgivare Incluso AB
(org.nr 559002-3213), https://openings.incluso.se
Postgatan 10 (visa karta
)
411 06 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Incluso Jobbnummer
9896101