Buyer - Aluminum Castings

Scania is on a transformation journey, from delivering Trucks, Buses, and Engines to being a supplier of complete sustainable transport solutions. Changes to the automotive market are leading to a future shift for the traditional combustion engine business, while improved emissions performance has never been more in focus. With it comes a number of associated strategic possibilities as well as challenges - all of which you will be involved in as a buyer in our team.
Who we are
You now have the opportunity to become part of one of our Commodity group Aluminum castings. The team consists of 5 people with mixed backgrounds. All have their own areas of responsibility but support each other towards a common strategy. We work with a 3-ring concept. This constellation boasts decades of experience working at Scania, employment at competitor brands as well as manufacturers of industrial tools and equipment, and even previous careers working for suppliers of the segment.
Responsibilities
This role offers you an excellent opportunity to start your journey as a Purchasing Professional. As a Buyer in the Aluminum castings segment, you will serve as an important support to your purchaser colleagues in the team. You will be surrounded by a high level of experience and competence which will provide you with wonderful learning opportunities - all while contributing to the team's success from day one.
You will have your own dedicated tasks where you will work independently, but there will also be instances of work in close cooperation with your colleagues to support activities connected to more complex assignments. Your job will include deviation handling of deliveries and invoices, order management, part lists, and support with Global sourcing. You will also be involved in strategic discussions with internal and external stakeholders and an important participant in formulating the strategic direction of purchasing for the Castings area.
Your profile
You are probably someone who thrives on seeing the results of your efforts and you enjoy being able to directly impact our solutions. You have a holistic strategic awareness. To be successful in this role, we believe you to be a self-driven person who can work independently towards agreed goals. You are analytical, structured, and able to handle multiple tasks at the same time. You are supportive of your colleagues and enjoy contributing to the success of the team. You are good at maintaining relationships and cooperate well with a variety of individuals. You are excited by the idea of representing purchasing in cross-functions as well as towards suppliers in a professional way. You see and can balance stakeholder needs and you are not afraid to raise your voice when needed. You are a person with an interest in doing business while staying close to technology. You are probably ambitious and have a strong will to develop. A degree in engineering or business or relevant experience. It is a requirement that you are fluent in English as the role involves communication with global suppliers.
Me as a manager
My name is Victoria and I have been working at Scania since 2018, holding various positions in Purchasing.
As a manager, I foster a culture of innovation, continuous improvement, and professional development, empowering my team to excel and deliver measurable value to the organization. I am committed to driving operational excellence, optimizing supplier performance, and contributing to the overall success of the team and Scania.
We offer
A genuine atmosphere where our Scania core values are the foundation of our business. We offer an interesting and challenging job with a high pace, where your contribution has a direct impact on our business. Within Purchasing we learn from each other every day, from all over Scania, in addition to training provided as needed.
