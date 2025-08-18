Business Transformation Leader with Software Business Background
Ericsson AB / Organisationsutvecklarjobb / Stockholm Visa alla organisationsutvecklarjobb i Stockholm
2025-08-18
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Ericsson AB i Stockholm
, Sundbyberg
, Sigtuna
, Gävle
, Örebro
eller i hela Sverige
Ericsson AB
Join our Team
About the Opportunity
Join a highly diverse group of experts from management consultancy, subject matter experts, and PhDs across various industries based at the HQ in Stockholm.
Representing different nationalities, embodying a culture that values collaboration, and innovation. You'll work alongside data scientists, developers, service designers, and change specialists to shape Ericsson's digital and intelligent operations, which is one of the five Ericsson 2029 strategic objectives through the Business Flows.
Business Flows represent the third transformation evolution journey at Ericsson, originating from Lighthouses, transitioning into Customer Journeys, and now advancing to Business Flows to drive transformation in collaboration with the business areas. The Next Generation Software Flow, as part of this evolution, focuses on modernizing these processes to align with software-driven business models, emphasizing efficiency, scalability, and adaptability to recurring revenue systems and digital capabilities.
The transformation is backed by executive sponsorship and are rolled out globally to stay competitive, monetize programmable networks, and increase margins. This helps us transform our business and revenue models to become a software-driven company that delivers memorable experiences to our employees and customers.
What You Will Do
• Work in the Next Generation Business flow, evaluating new revenue models and streamlining complex B2B sales across business lines
• Support the rollout of advanced tech like Agentic AI
• Own and drive key projects and programs
• Transition smoothly between strategic vision and hands-on execution
• Provide consultative advice across programs
• Apply agile methods to strengthen delivery and team capability
• Play a vital role in Ericsson's global digital transformation
The Skills You Bring
• Recurring and subscription-based software best practices from the industry
• Know-how, regarding business and revenue models and Ericsson offering
• A consultative mindset and ability to bring clarity to ambiguity
• Strong collaboration and stakeholder management skills
• Excellent communication and visual storytelling abilities
• Proven capability to simplify complexity into compelling executive narratives
• Proactive, solution-oriented approach
• 10+ years in digitalization, B2B sales, consulting, or startups in general and Software in particular
• Experience working across diverse, global teams
• Scalable delivery solutions and Life Cycle Management best practices
Challenges and alignment:
This role is ideal for someone who thrives in dynamic, ambiguous environments and wants to shape the future of telecom. You'll help drive enterprise-wide initiatives and implement smarter processes that directly support Ericsson's transformation goals.
Expected achievements and impact:
3 months: Onboard fully to the Next Generation Business Flow, learn the business, map key stakeholders and build network
6 months: Contribute to active projects, gain domain knowledge, and add value
12 months: Lead workstreams, share knowledge, and mentor peers Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-09-01 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "770793-43595023". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ericsson AB
(org.nr 556056-6258) Kontakt
Murat Aydinay 00000 Jobbnummer
9463753