Business Support
Alfa Laval Technologies AB / Montörsjobb / Lund Visa alla montörsjobb i Lund
2025-09-01
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Alfa Laval Technologies AB i Lund
, Staffanstorp
, Landskrona
, Sjöbo
, Ronneby
eller i hela Sverige
Business Support within DC Lund
Every day, we get opportunities to make a positive impact - on our colleagues, partners, customers and society. Together, we're pioneering the solutions of the future and unlocking the full potential of precious resources. Trusted to act on initiative, we challenge conventional thinking to develop world-leading technologies that inspire progress in vital areas, including energy, food, water and shipping.
As we push forward, the innovative, open spirit that fuels our 140-year-old start-up culture and rapid growth also drives our personal growth. So, as we shape a more resourceful, less wasteful world, we build our careers too.
About The Job
You will be sitting within DC Lund organization, which is responsible for source, store, assemble and supply spare parts for gasketed Plate Heat Exchangers
We distribute to our Sales Companies, Channels, End Customers and Distribution Centers. We process more than 75000 order lines per year and are constantly working to improve our services. We work closely with the BU's, main suppliers, product center and sales companies to make sure we deliver according to expectations.
Your Responsibilities
* In close cooperations with the claims coordinator support with analysis related to warehouse claims (picking errors, missing items etc), follow up and drive improvements related to the claims.
* Responsible for master data related to warehouse business, i.e. item data and measurements, lead times incl. lead time in production (Make).
* Responsible for the warehouse equipment register (MHE, scanners, printers, computers etc) including follow-up of usage and cost
* Support the warehouse planning for inbound and delivery, enabling and driving improvements of resource planning in relation to workload
* Support the production planning (Make)
* Support the warehouse with SOPs, risk analysis, providing input to make sure that all necessary documents are updated in Framework
* Support with purchasing consumables
* Support the warehouse team and assist in UATs
What You Know
* Warehouse experience
* Knowledge of logistics processes and applications and information systems.
* Experience of working in ASTRO and d365 is a pro
* Excellent communication skills in Swedish (verbal and written).
* Good communication skills in English (verbal and written).
Who You Are
* Driven by supporting the warehouse operations by working closely together with the team, with the aim of understanding the business in full to be able to drive and support developments in the best way.
* A proactive problem-solver with a customer-centric mindset
* Comfortable working in a cross cultural, collaborative global environment
* Able to translate complex technical concepts into clear, compelling solutions
* Driven by curiosity and continuous development.
* Enjoy building relationships and making a positive impact.
* Pragmatic and proactive delivering good customer experience.
What's in it for you?
We offer a challenging position in an open and friendly environment where we help each other to develop and create value. Your work will have a true impact on Alfa Laval's future success, driving towards Positive Impact for our Planet.
For more information, please contact
Unit Manager Warehouse DC Lund, Kajsa Kristensen at
Talent Acquisition Partner, Divya Sharma at Ersättning
Not Specified Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-09-15 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "2b2d449f3ffea590". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Alfa Laval Technologies AB
(org.nr 556016-8642) Arbetsplats
Alfa Laval AB Jobbnummer
9485198