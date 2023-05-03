Business support
2023-05-03
THAT'S WHERE YOU COME IN'
We are looking for a business support for International Markets and Latin America. You will be providing support to the Sales team, costumers' support organisation, and be the link between our markets/customers and our internal departments to make sure everything works as smooth as possible. The role is placed in Malmö HQ.
Here are the things you will do:
• Support our Sales Managers on our International Markets.
• Provide full administrative support to distribution partners & retailers, tasks such as input technical specifications, price adjustments & labelling.
• Implement and maintain routines on product content across all channels and locations.
• Participate in new product & customer launching projects.
• Work actively to improve systems and processes.
• Maintain records and/or files for assigned areas. Ensure appropriate documentation is timely and accurately entered in customers' application forms.
That's the job on paper, laid out in black and white, neat and tidy, you get the picture. But the one thing we can guarantee is that change is inevitable at Oatly - so a willingness to roll your sleeves up and try out new things is going to help!
Here are the things we think you need:
• We believe that you have a University degree, preferably in Sales or Economics/Business Administration or similar working experience.
• You have at least 3 years' experience in team support/administration capacity preferable in a producing industry, e.g. FMCG.
• If you have experience from an international environment that is a qualification.
• You are skilled in Excel & Power point.
• It is a merit if you have knowledge of GS1, GLN and EDI-orders.
To succeed in the role, you have excellent organizational skills, are highly detail oriented and rigorous. You are proactive, independent, service minded and enjoys collaborating with others.
You are fluent in Swedish and English both in writing and verbal. If you have additional languages skills it is a qualification.
YOUR APPLICATION
We value diversity and inclusion and welcome people from all backgrounds who see sustainability and health as important values. Even if your experience doesn't align perfectly with every qualification in the job description, we encourage you to apply anyway. If you have the curiosity, passion, and collaborative spirit, let's do this together! It will be fun!
Apply no later then 17th of May.
We treat all candidates equally: If you are interested, please apply through our application system - any correspondence should come from there. This will ensure that the candidate experience is smooth and fair to everyone!
THE OATLY WAY
Oatly is a company built on the idea of change. Our mission is to help people upgrade their everyday lives and the health of the planet by making tasteful oat-based food products accessible to a wider audience in a world-class manner. It's why we come to work every day. With head office in Malmö and production in Sweden, Netherlands, China, Singapore and the US, our products are available in almost 30 countries across Europe, North America and Asia. We are the world's original and largest oat drink company, born in Sweden (not Finland).
