Business Planning Analyst
2025-01-22
Job Summary:
The Business Planning Analyst will play a critical role in supporting the strategic planning and financial forecasting processes of the organization. This position involves the development and analysis of business plans, rolling forecasts, and profit and loss (P&L) reports. The analyst will also be responsible for generating top management reports and conducting market sensing activities to inform decision-making.
Key Responsibilities:
Business Plan Development:
Collaborate with cross-functional teams to create comprehensive business plans that align with organizational goals.
Analyze market trends and competitive landscape to inform business strategies.
Rolling Forecast:
Prepare and maintain rolling forecasts to project future financial performance.
Monitor key performance indicators (KPIs) and adjust forecasts based on actual performance and market conditions.
P&L Reports Generation/Analysis:
Generate and analyze monthly, quarterly, and annual P&L reports.
Identify variances and provide insights to management for informed decision-making.
Top Management Reports Generation:
Develop and present reports for top management that summarize financial performance, forecasts, and strategic initiatives.
Ensure reports are accurate, timely, and tailored to the needs of senior leadership.
Market Sensing:
Conduct market research to identify trends, opportunities, and threats that may impact the business.
Provide actionable insights based on market analysis to support strategic planning.
Qualifications:
Education: Bachelor's degree in Business Administration, Finance, Economics, or a related field.
Experience: Experience in business planning, financial analysis, or a related field.
Skills:
Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.
Proficiency in financial modeling and forecasting techniques.
Excellent communication and presentation skills.
Advanced proficiency in Microsoft Excel and experience with financial software/tools.
Ability to work collaboratively in a team environment and manage multiple priorities.
Preferred Qualifications:
Fluency in Korean is greatly merited.
What We Offer:
Competitive salary and benefits package.
Opportunities for professional development and career advancement.
