Business Information Security Officer
Alfa Laval Technologies AB / Datajobb / Lund
2026-03-11
Every day, we get opportunities to make a positive impact - on our colleagues, partners, customers and society. Together, we're pioneering the solutions of the future and unlocking the full potential of precious resources. Trusted to act on initiative, we challenge conventional thinking to develop world-leading technologies that inspire progress in vital areas, including energy, food, water and shipping.
As we push forward, the innovative, open spirit that fuels our 140-year-old start-up culture and rapid growth also drives our personal growth. So, as we shape a more resourceful, less wasteful world, we build our careers too.
Group Information Security works across the Alfa Laval Group and has a direct interface to the Executive Management Team. We drive the strategic direction of the Group for Security and Risk, providing support across all divisions and business functions ensuring strong security and risk management.
Would you like to take part in securing and protecting the business and making an impact on security and across the Alfa Laval Group?
About the job
Our overall mission is to protect Alfa Laval, our employees, our customers and other stakeholders from digital threats. This role is part of the BISO community in the Group Information Security team whose overall responsibility is to engage with Alfa Laval Group Digital and business units and provide guidance on security best practice and part of the SPOC for a business unit. Working closely with skilled security teams whose job is to find and prevent threats before they have an impact on Alfa Laval digital environment.
The candidate will work closely with Alfa Laval Automation Development where OT and IoT solutions are developed, it is essential that you have experience in digital product development. Alfa Laval Automation Development is committed to getting ISO27001 certified and therefore this will be a key area to drive for the candidate. Expectations are for you to lead and coordinate the activities necessary to obtain the certification with support from experts in various fields in the central Group Information Security team.
We are committed to working in accordance with the security principles:
1. Simplify everything we do
2. Automate everything we can
3. Improve everything we do continuously
4. Focus and be resolute, deliver without distraction.
Key responsibilities will be to:
*
Communicate and interact regularly with key stakeholders in Automation Development on their development to ensure information security is addressed appropriately.
*
As the BISO you are center of competence for information security and you play an active role in supporting Automation Development management team on cyber security awareness, aligning business strategy with information security strategy and acting as an enabler for the business.
*
Ensure that information security risks within Automation Development are identified, assessed and reported; appropriate controls are in place and local procedures & activities comply with applicable customer requirements, laws and regulations and Alfa Laval Information Security policies and standards operating procedures.
*
Interact with service providers, key stakeholders, personnel from various functions including the application development, operations, network and privacy teams within the Automation Development and Group Digital.
*
The position will be based in Lund (Sweden) and if you wish to be considered please apply in English.
Who you are
We're looking for someone who could take up a role as a BISO where would be assigned to Automation Development. You are able to quickly understand the core of a problem and focus on the most important aspects . You find team play is the best play.
You enjoy collaboration with stakeholders by providing solutions to the challenges Automation Development faces from a security perspective.
What you know
Bachelor of Science degree or demonstrable experience is required. An advanced degree would be a plus. A professional security qualification e.g. ISO27001 Lead Implementor, CISSP, CISM or CISA or similar would be desirable. Be fluent in English written and spoken is prerequisite.
We care about diversity, inclusion, and equity in our recruitment processes. We also believe behavioral traits can provide important insights into a candidate's fit to a role. To help us achieve this we apply Pymetrics assessments, and upon application you will be invited to play the assessment games.
We review applications on a rolling basis. We do not accept applications via email, due to General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).
As part of our commitment to maintaining a safe and secure workplace, we conduct background checks on final candidates for this role.
