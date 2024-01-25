Business Expert to Top-Down Strategy & Intelligence
2024-01-25
Company Description
Welcome to H&M! A workplace where you can be yourself & so much more! We want to make it possible for everyone to look, feel and do good. We take pride in our history of making fashion accessible to everyone and our ambition for tomorrow is to make fashion even more sustainable, inclusive, and welcoming.
Why work at H&M?
H&M is a workplace where you'll join a global fashion family that combines teamwork with individual expression and gives you the challenges and opportunities that can help you learn, grow and succeed.
We believe that it's when you mix and match different talents, experiences, and styles that the real magic happens. That's why our teams are built with different personalities, talents and people from all kinds of backgrounds. If you are willing to learn, grow and help our customers and your colleagues, H&M will always be a place for you to both express your individuality and feel like you belong.
We also believe that you can't change the world without great people on your side. So, we offer all our employees generous benefits, lots of learning opportunities and the possibility to start building a more long-term career. Bring your whole personality to work, stay as long as you want, and grow more than you ever thought was possible. Be yourself & more at H&M.
Job Description
Do you want to be a key player in delivering new tech functionality to improve demand planning process and methods?
Do you believe and want to explore the power of data-driven decisions and get excited by continuous improvements and change?
Then this is the opportunity for you! We are now looking for a Business Expert within Value Stream Top-Down Strategy & Intelligence and product team Top-Down Demand Planning.
Top-Down Strategy & Intelligence is one of five value streams in the central function Product Offer Development & Support. This is a key function that enables H&M creating desirable products our customers love, combining fashion and quality at the best price in a sustainable way. The function is a center of excellence for product creation and assortment planning, drives business development using forward-leaning work methods and tools, as well as tech development, change and innovation.
As a Business Expert you will be the main contact and bridge between assortment, regions and tech. You will make a difference for our regions teams by transforming our business needs into tangible actions in a keep it simple way. You will be a part of global multicompetent team that strive to be at the forefront of working agile, smart, and flexible to create value for users and the company. In this role you will have the full responsibility to identify and create business value to shape the future of Top-Down Demand Planning.
Top-Down Strategy & Intelligence value stream has an efficient process for setting and aligning optimal top-down plans and strategies and utilize consumer & fashion insights at scale - supporting us to create the best possible strategies for each market.
The product Top-Down Demand Planning is responsible for supporting Assortment and Sales Region users with solutions to enable the top-down demand planning process. Focus is both to maintain and secure operational stability of the current applications, as well as develop our new solution Anaplan to enable an aligned, flexible, and improved top-down planning process, fit for current and future needs.
In the role, you will:
Secure alignment on top-down planning with Assortment and Regions
Follow-up centrally, with regions and central assortment on current and future Demand & Supply plans
Subject matter expert for onboarding and training of new regional colleagues
Develop and improve tools for top-down planning
Foresee future business needs and drive the development of these together with relevant stakeholders
Together with the team define strategic vision and create the product roadmap supported by your deep understanding of the planning processes and the future potential
Collaborate tightly with all stakeholders, to secure that tech development is in line with business needs and to secure transparency of current and future needs and developments
Independently take ownership of identifying and taking new features from idea to implementation in tight collaboration with users at Sales, product team and buddy teams
Qualifications
Who are you?
As a Business Expert you will have an amazing impact in this team; therefore, we think you have a deep understanding of demand and supply planning and handle complex information and business problems. You are great with people and can keep up a large network of stakeholders. Furthermore, you are detailed and solution oriented, yet able to see the long-term vision.
We also believe you have:
At least 2 years of experience within Merchandising or Assortment Controlling
Experience from Regions is meritorious
Experience within demand & supply planning
Strong communication skills toward relevant stakeholders
Analytical skills
Interest in learning more about tech, AI and tech-development
Have a business and customer-oriented mindset with the motivation to constantly improve, achieve targets and drive agenda forward
If this sounds exciting, come join our team to build our future together!
Additional information
This is a full-time position to start as soon as possible with placement in Stockholm.
If you feel that your experience, skills and ambitions are right for this role, please send your resume in English (no need for cover letter) latest 4th of February 2024. We will meet candidates ongoing, so don't wait to send your application.
At H&M Group we strive to have a fair and inclusive recruitment process. Why kindly ask you to not attach cover letter in your application as they often contain information that can easily trigger unintentional biases.
We look forward to receiving your application!
H&M Group is committed to creating a Diverse & Inclusive environment and we are actively looking for qualified candidates irrespective of race, gender, gender identity, sexual orientation, ethnicity, religion, national origin, disability or age. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-02-04
E-post: hilde.derler@hm.com Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Business Expert TD". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB
Mäster Samuelsgatan 46A (visa karta
106 38 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
H&M Hennes & Mauritz GBC AB / Inköp Jobbnummer
8419651