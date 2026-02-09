Business Development Manager
We are looking for a Business Development Manager who wants to work in the intersection of cutting-edge molecular diagnostics and commercial growth. This is a sales-driven role but the path to business runs through state-of-the-art technology that enables what has not been possible before.
Our mutation-detection platform, superRCA, enables ultra-sensitive precision diagnostics by detecting rare mutations that are missed by today's standard methods. By identifying more patients who carry the relevant mutations, our technology helps ensure that the right patients receive the right treatment, creating clear value for pharmaceutical companies developing targeted therapies.
The Role
You will take ownership of the full commercial journey: from identifying and prioritizing the right pharma partners, to leading scientific-commercial dialogues, shaping collaborations, closing deals, and ensuring customer success. This is a global, externally focused role where curiosity, credibility, and courage matter as much as structure and persistence.
You will report to the Sales Director and be part of our growing commercial team. At the same time, this is very much a cross-functional role, where you will work closely with colleagues across R&D, product development, quality, and leadership to translate scientific capability into real customer value. It is never a solo effort, it takes a team to move a mountain.
The role is based in Uppsala with the possibility of working from home two days per week. Since it is a global role, traveling is required.
What you'll do (summarized)
Drive business development with pharma companies, from first contact to signed collaboration.
Position our technology scientifically and commercially, translating complex biology into clear value propositions.
Identify opportunities early by understanding disease biology, biomarker strategies, and pharma R&D priorities.
Build and nurture relationships with decision-makers across R&D, translational research, and clinical development.
Collaborate internally with R&D and the commercial team to shape offers that are both scientifically sound and commercially viable.
Represent the company externally at conferences, meetings, and industry events.
In short: you connect science, people, and business and make things happen.
Who we're looking for
We are looking for a scientifically fluent business builder who thrives at the intersection of oncology research and commercial strategy. You can identify and shape opportunities, translate complex science into value, and work cross-functionally to build partnerships that accelerate the development of targeted cancer therapies.
We realise this description borders on a superhero profile - welcome to start-up life. Wearing many hats comes with the territory.
You don't need to know everything - none of us do. But you are curious, proactive, and comfortable taking the lead in an environment where not everything is predefined. You understand that credibility in this role comes from both what you know and how you engage.
Your background
A scientific degree (PhD, MD, or MSc) in oncology, molecular biology, genomics, or a related field.
Experience from business development, scientific sales, alliance management, or similar roles within pharma, biotech or CROs.
Solid understanding of oncology drug development and biomarker-driven strategies.
Ability to communicate complex science clearly and confidently, to both scientific and non-scientific audiences.
A track record of building trusted relationships within pharma and moving opportunities forward.
Why join us?
Because this is a chance to be part of something early and meaningful. Because the technology is real, the need is real, and the impact on patients is real. And because while we need you, patients need this even more.
If that alone doesn't spark your interest, there's more. We are an international, highly collaborative team that works openly across functions and borders. We actively invest in team building, regularly coming together for off-sites and shared experiences, and we foster a culture where everyone's voice matters. This is a place where ideas are welcomed, perspectives are respected, and progress is built together. We can go on :)
Application
Interested? Please send in your application. We refer all initial questions to our Recruitment Consultant Sandra Bydell Sveder (0763199688, sandra.sveder@sallyq.se
