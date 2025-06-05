Business Development Manager
Hirely AB / Organisationsutvecklarjobb / Göteborg Visa alla organisationsutvecklarjobb i Göteborg
2025-06-05
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Hirely AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Härryda
, Alingsås
, Borås
eller i hela Sverige
Jobbify är en jobbplattform för erfarna kandidater.
För kunds räkning har vi publicerat denna annons, vill du komma i kontakt med den slutgiltiga arbetsgivaren kan du klicka dig vidare till annonsen:
This role offers a unique opportunity to shape the future of mobility, working across a range of new and existing products and services on a global scale.
As a Business Development Manager at WirelessCar, you will play a key part in shaping our future by identifying new markets, nurturing customer relationships, and bringing innovative ideas to the table. We're looking for someone who is collaborative, proactive, and excited about making an impact.
WirelessCar's Journey
WirelessCar drives the future of mobility by connecting vehicles and developing cutting-edge digital services. We help leading brands-like Volkswagen, Volvo, Subaru, and Jaguar Land Rover-innovate, enhance mobility, and accelerate their digital transformation. Join us and shape the next era of automotive technology!
We are looking for a Business Development Manager
In this role, you will lead new business growth by developing and executing strategies to expand our customer base and market presence. As a key leader, you'll work cross-functionally to deliver tailored, high-impact solutions and support stakeholder negotiations and contracts.
You'll become a trusted expert on our offerings, staying ahead of industry trends to understand what drives both our customers and business. With a strategic mindset, you'll help shape broader development plans, leveraging your deep market insight, networking skills, and business acumen.
We're looking for someone who thrives in early-stage ideation and design. In this role, you'll collaborate with the product team and Key Account Managers to define business models and engage customers, partners, and stakeholders to co-create world-class solutions for vehicle OEMs. Supported by the existing Business Development team, you'll be the lead business developer in the new solution unit Open SDV Platform, representing WirelessCar at industry events and conferences while building valuable connections and staying on top of emerging innovations.
We offer you
High-tech company that offers an exciting working environment.
Involvement with Electric Vehicle services and products that drive sustainability.
Tech fund where you pick your choice of tech tools.
Flat organizational culture founded on trust and autonomy; at WirelessCar, you are not just a number.
Work-life balance and free access to the gym at the Gothenburg office.
Flexible working hours and a hybrid workplace.
We believe you bring
We are seeking a Business Development Manager who combines strategic thinking with a proactive, results-driven approach. With a strong background in the automotive industry, ideally including international exposure, you'll be expected to identify new opportunities, lead cross-functional teams, and navigate complex markets with a focus on long-term results.
We're looking for someone with experience in software defined vehicles (SDV) and/or open source software. Your experience in fast-paced or entrepreneurial environments has prepared you to take ownership of your work, navigate shifting priorities, and contribute independently to long-term goals. You'll thrive in a role that balances strategic planning with hands-on execution.
The ideal candidate will have:
5+ years of experience in business development or sales, preferably within the automotive sector; experience in IT, software services, or tech-driven environments is a plus.
A university degree in business, marketing, engineering, or a related field.
A strong record of developing and executing strategic initiatives that drive business growth and align with long-term objectives.
Demonstrated ability to identify and seize new business opportunities, using market insights to stay ahead of trends and competitors.
Experience working across international markets, with the ability to adapt to different cultural and business contexts.
Proven skill in leading cross-functional teams and coordinating internal specialists to deliver effective solutions.
The ability to work independently and proactively, taking ownership of goals and adjusting to changing priorities.
Fluency in English, both verbal and written. Additional language skills are a plus.
Way of working
At WirelessCar we believe in a Hybrid Remote work setup. The work location for this role is in Gothenburg, Sweden.
To join our journey
WirelessCar is always on the move, often into uncharted land. We are curious, believe in collaboration and are always open to new ideas on how we can make a difference. When you join our journey, you will be part of a great crew of highly competent and warm hearted people from all over the world.
Help us to create and drive new business opportunities, both with our existing customers as well as potential new ones!
Application Information
Does this role sound like a good fit for you? Great! Please answer a few questions and upload your resume. We look forward to receiving your application. Last day to apply is: 2025-06-10.
Note! Before you apply:
Our company language is English so please write your application in English.
Applicants must have a valid work permit for Sweden.
As part of our recruitment process, we kindly ask all candidates to answer a few role-specific questions. A cover letter is not required. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-06-10 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hirely AB
(org.nr 559522-3099), https://jobbify.se Arbetsplats
Hirelys kund Jobbnummer
9375272