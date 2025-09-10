Business Development Manager - Industrial Division
We are seeking an experienced and driven Business Development Manager to strengthen our Industrial Division at Aros Electronics. This is your opportunity to take on a senior, strategic role where you will build new customer relationships and shape the future of our industrial business. Are you ready to drive growth and innovation in a company at the forefront of power electronics?
Why Aros Electronics?
At Aros, technical innovation meets a highly skilled in-house development and production team. We specialize in creating customized solutions within power electronics, motor control, and mechatronics - enabling our customers to transform ideas into reality. Our solutions power industrial automation, robotics, energy systems, and beyond.
As part of the Vandewiele Group, we are strengthened by a global network with production and service centers worldwide - giving us international reach, shared expertise, and the ability to create opportunities that transcend borders.
Here you will join a collaborative, forward-thinking team in a company that values long-term relationships, technical excellence, and a supportive culture where ideas can thrive.
Your Role
As a Business Development Manager, you will play a central role in expanding our customer base and driving new business opportunities in the industrial segment. With a strong technical understanding and entrepreneurial mindset, you will identify potential customers, build trustful long-term relationships, and convert opportunities into successful projects.
Key responsibilities:
Identify and establish contacts with new industrial customers in Sweden and across Northern Europe.
Drive business development by combining technical expertise with customer needs.
Collaborate closely with Key Account Managers, project managers, and our development teams.
Represent Aros in international settings, with monthly travel within Europe.
Deliver measurable results by winning new business opportunities and contributing to our growth targets.
Are you the right fit?
We are looking for a self-driven and curious individual with a proven track record in business development within the Industial division. You thrive on building relationships, asking the right questions, and uncovering opportunities where Aros can make the greatest impact.
Qualifications and skills:
At least a bachelor's degree in a technical field, preferably in electronics or mechatronics.
Several years of experience in business development or technical sales.
Strong understanding of complex development projects and technical solutions.
Established network within the industrial segment (e.g. machine builders, automation, power systems).
Ability to engage with both engineers and senior decision makers.
Excellent communication skills in both Swedish and English (written and spoken).
A proactive, flexible, and relationship-oriented mindset.
Join Aros Electronics
At Aros, you're not just developing business, you're helping shape the future of industrial technology. We offer a senior role with great freedom, strong growth potential, and the chance to be part of an ambitious journey to strengthen our industrial division.
If you want to work in a dynamic, supportive environment where your expertise truly makes a difference, we'd love to hear from you. Please answer the questions in your application. The last day to apply is 2025-09-30. If you have questions, please contact HR Consultant, Felicia Löw 073-322 25 08 or felicia.low@aros.se
