Business Developement Manager

Are you passionate about driving strategic initiatives and making a difference? Join the dynamic team at Husqvarna Construction and work alongside dedicated and energetic colleagues in a truly global environment, taking on impactful projects that shape our future. Take this opportunity to support the implementation of our strategic journey and advance your career with us!
Husqvarna Construction is running several strategy and business developement initiatives to ensure future competitiveness and to secure returns on all efforts. To support this, we are expanding our Business Development Team with a Business development manager.
We offer an excellent opportunity to support the strategy development and implementation processes, including seeing the end-result of chosen strategies and actions.
The work is conducted in a matrix organization and this position interacts with several key functions, both in the Division and across Husqvarna Group.
When you join us you will be given the possibility to make a real impact in the organization, work in a global environment with an exciting start of your career at Husqvarna.
Your mission and key responsibilities:
Support the division's strategy development work and implementation working closely with the key stakeholders in the organization and with the VP Business development and Sustainability
Drive the annual market assessment process to keep the division informed of trends and opportunities.
Lead business intelligence efforts by consolidating, analyzing, and distributing relevant insights to guide decision-making
Support preparation of Board materials with market data, analysis, and presentations.
Participate in the implementation of AI initiatives within the Division
Support and coordinate M&A/Post-Merger related integration activities
You will be a part of the Business Development and Sustainability team and report to the Construction Division VP Business Development and Sustainability.
Who are you?
We believe that you have a university degree within a relevant area and have around three years' working experience in strategic development and planning, business development - preferably acquired from management consultancy or in-house in a larger corporation. Your strong analytical capabilities are complemented by advanced skills in Excel, PowerPoint and data analytics tools such as Power BI. Experience in financial modeling and analysis is also required. You are result oriented and service minded. You combine a hands-on, pragmatic mindset with strategic thinking and a collaborative approach.
Location:
This position is based in Jonsered, just outside of Gothenburg.
Your application:
If you are ready to seize this opportunity and contribute to our journey of excellence don't hesitate to apply now! We apply ongoing selection. Please note that applications are not accepted via email due to GDPR regulations.
For questions regarding the recruitment process please contact Talent Acquisition partner - Katarina Karlsson at katarina.karlsson@husqvarnagroup.com
.
About us
Husqvarna Construction Division is a leading global manufacturer of innovative equipment and diamond tools within the light construction industry. Our portfolio includes machines, solutions, services and diamond tools made for professionals who work with hard materials like concrete and stone to shape urban environments of tomorrow. We sell and service our products worldwide in more than 100 countries, net sales in 2024: SEK 7,8 billion and approximately 2,500 employees. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-08-17
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
(org.nr 556000-5331)
Jons Väg 19
)
433 75 JONSERED
Jonseredskontoret
9422471