Business Controller to our client in Sandviken
2023-05-13
We are now looking for a Business Controller that wants to bring their skills to our client in Sandviken. If you have a degree in Finance or Business Administration and are looking for a new opportunity, send your application right away since the need is urgent.
OM TJÄNSTEN
We offer you
With this opportunity we offer you an interesting role as a business controller where you will get to work actively togheter with CFO's but also in close collaboration with another collegue. We offer you a role within a company that wants to share their learning which means you will have a lot of knowledge to take part of.
As a consultant for Academic work we offer you great opportunities to grow professionally. Read more about our ocnsultant offer here ->vårt konsulterbjudande.
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
This is a role that includes many different worktasks, some of which are:
• Monitoring the business performance and provide fact-based information on occurring issues. Highlight areas of concerns and monitor actions to improve performance
• Support monthly and quarterly analysis of the financial outcome and deviations
• Work with financial projects
• Create and develop macro-economic and business indicators and provide business insights for market and business trends
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
We are looking for you who:
• Have a degree in Finance or Business Administration
• Have previous experience within finance/controlling
• Are fluent in english, both speaking and writing
• Have a valid passport and drivers license
Meritous if you:
Have experience from managing or working within Sales environment
#
As a person we are looking for you who are:
• Driven
• Curious
• Analytical
Additional information:
• Start: As soon as possible
• Extent: 100%
• Place: Sandviken
The recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and all the questions regarding the job is handled by Academic Work.
