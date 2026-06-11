Retail Space Planning Expert
H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB / Chefsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla chefsjobb i Stockholm
2026-06-11
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Huddinge
, Järfälla
, Täby
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Job Description
Join H&M Group in a high-impact role where you'll shape how store space is planned, measured and optimised across markets. As our Retail Space Planning Expert, you'll turn data into smart strategies that improve productivity across our store portfolio, influence retail design and help create better customer experiences at scale.
WHAT YOU'LL DO
As a Retail Space Planning Expert, you define and execute strategies that optimise store space productivity across formats. You build and own the space productivity system — including capacity models and space rules — enabling Sales Markets to plan and execute space consistently, effectively and at scale.
Develop and maintain the store capacity model, defining how space capacity is calculated and applied, acting as Business partner to Retail tech teams
Set macro space allocation rules for full stores, including back of house, by format and segment
Develop and own space management processes and toolboxes, covering data models, tools, workflows and adoption
Set format productivity targets and ensure they are embedded in format and retail design briefs
Define space performance measurements such as zone productivity, placement uplift and adjacency or cross sell analytics
Contribute space expertise to assortment package development and commercial activation placement standards
Act as a centre of excellence on space and capacity, defining optimal density by format and country
Develop, train and coach stakeholders such as Retail Design teams and Sales Market colleagues
WHO YOU'LL WORK WITH
You'll work closely with Retail Design, Retail tech, Commercial, Assortment, Retail Space and Sales Market teams. You collaborate with business and tech stakeholders to ensure space strategies are practical, scalable and consistently executed.
WHO YOU ARE
We are looking for people with...
A relevant degree in Business Administration, Engineering or a related field, or equivalent work experience
5+ years of experience in retail strategy development and implementation for commercial space
Experience leading large, complex projects from start to end, developing business strategies or solutions in a retail environment across business and tech stakeholders
Experience working with space and assortment-related data, store layouts and store design teams
Experience working with assortment composition for commercial or retail spaces
Leadership experience, formal or informal, with the ability to build trust and create strong collaboration
And people who are...
Strong analytical skills with the ability to translate complex data into simple, actionable insights
High attention to detail and strong communication skills
Strong stakeholder management and collaboration abilities
Ability to balance operational detail with a strategic perspective
WHO WE ARE
H&M Group is a global company of strong fashion brands and ventures. Our goal is to prove that there is no compromise between exceptional design, affordable prices and sustainable solutions. We want to liberate fashion for the many, and our customers are at the heart of every decision we make.
We are made up of thousands of passionate and talented colleagues united by our shared culture and values. Together, we use our power, our scale and our knowledge to push the fashion industry towards a more inclusive and sustainable future.
WHY YOU'LL LOVE WORKING HERE
At H&M Group, we are proud to be a vibrant and welcoming company. We offer our employees attractive benefits with extensive development opportunities around the globe.
A role with strong influence on store performance and space productivity at scale
Close collaboration with global and market teams shaping how stores are designed and planned
JOIN US
Our uniqueness comes from a combination of many things — our inclusive and collaborative culture, our strong values and opportunities for growth. But most of all, it's our people who make us who we are.
Take the next step in your career together with us. The journey starts here.
• We are committed to a recruitment process that is fair, equitable and based on competency. We therefore kindly ask you not to attach a cover letter in your application. Please apply no later than June 28 2026. CVs will be reviewed continuously Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-28 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare H & M Hennes & Mauritz GBC AB
(org.nr 556070-1715)
Mäster Samuelsgatan (visa karta
)
111 28 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
H&M Group Jobbnummer
9959160