Retail Assortment Expert
H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB / Chefsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla chefsjobb i Stockholm
2026-06-11
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Huddinge
, Järfälla
, Täby
eller i hela Sverige
Job Description
Join H&M Group in a key role where you'll shape assortment strategy that drives customer relevance, store productivity and commercial impact. This is an opportunity to combine retail insight, analytics and cross-functional collaboration to influence how our assortment comes to life across markets.
WHAT YOU'LL DO
As a Retail Assortment Expert, you are responsible for defining our store‐segments and what assortment that best meet customer demand in every segment, to maximise demand fit and productivity. You translate strategy into clear assortment packages, that make commercial sense, can be allocated and replenished. You are also partnering closely with our Product function and Supply Chain to drive strong commercial outcomes from a retail space perspective.
Set the assortment strategy by customer group and store segment
Define optimal assortment packages from a retail point of view, including content, sizing and differentiation rules
Conduct assortment productivity diagnostics and track relevant KPIs to identify opportunities
Drive continuous improvement through assortment tests that increase space productivity
Act as a centre of excellence for assortment insights, clarifying the role different assortment plays have in driving traffic and conversion
Contribute assortment insights to Retail Space planning to support macro space allocation principles
Develop and maintain the Sales Market activation toolbox, clarifying which activation mechanics are most effective by assortment and segment
Act as an informal leader across global teams, sharing best practices and aligning strategic direction
WHO YOU'LL WORK WITH
You'll work closely with Product Organisation, Supply Chain, Retail Space and Sales Market teams, collaborating cross‐functionally to ensure assortments are relevant, productive and aligned with commercial priorities.
WHO YOU ARE
We are looking for people with...
A relevant degree in Business Administration, Engineering or a related field — or equivalent work experience
5+ years of experience in Merchandising and/or Assortment Controlling
Experience contributing to strategy development and working closely with stakeholders
Strong understanding of retail business, customer experience and market trends
Experience conducting competitive assessments and commercial analysis
Leadership experience, formal or informal, with the ability to build trust and create strong collaboration
And people who are...
Strong analytical thinkers, able to translate complex data into clear, actionable insights and understand how these actions affect the whole organisation.
Detail-oriented with strong communication skills
Confident stakeholder managers who build trust and collaboration across teams
Comfortable balancing operational detail with a strategic, long-term perspective
WHO WE ARE
H&M Group is a global company of strong fashion brands and ventures. Our goal is to prove that there is no compromise between exceptional design, affordable prices and sustainable solutions. We want to liberate fashion for the many, and our customers are at the heart of every decision we make.
We are made up of thousands of passionate and talented colleagues united by our shared culture and values. Together, we want to use our power, our scale and our knowledge to push the fashion industry towards a more inclusive and sustainable future.
WHY YOU'LL LOVE WORKING HERE
At H&M Group, we are proud to be a vibrant and welcoming company. We offer our employees attractive benefits with extensive development opportunities around the globe.
A role with strong influence on assortment strategy and retail performance
Close collaboration with global teams shaping how assortments come to life in stores
JOIN US
Our uniqueness comes from a combination of many things — our inclusive and collaborative culture, our strong values and opportunities for growth. But most of all, it's our people who make us who we are.
Take the next step in your career together with us. The journey starts here.
• We are committed to a recruitment process that is fair, equitable and based on competency. We therefore kindly ask you not to attach a cover letter in your application. Please apply no later than June 28 2026. CVs will be reviewed continously. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-28 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare H & M Hennes & Mauritz GBC AB
(org.nr 556070-1715)
Mäster Samuelsgatan (visa karta
)
111 28 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
H&M Group Jobbnummer
9959159