Business Controller to global transportation sect
2024-09-25
Are you ready to lead the way in shaping the future of global mobility? Join our dynamic team where innovation meets impact. As a Business Controller, you'll play a pivotal role in optimizing business performance, guiding financial strategies, and driving sustainable solutions. Apply today as selections are made on an ongoing basis.
We create smart innovations to meet the mobility challenges of today and tomorrow. We design and manufacture a complete range of transportation systems, from high-speed trains to electric buses and driverless trains, as well as infrastructure, signalling, and digital mobility solutions. Joining us means becoming part of a truly global community of more than 75,000 people dedicated to solving real-world mobility challenges and delivering international projects with sustainable local impact.
As a Business Controller, you will lead financial efforts across the business to drive overall performance improvements. As a key financial partner, you will provide strategic financial analysis, advice, and guidance to support business decisions, ensuring the best outcomes for the company. You will act as the main financial partner for the overall business strategy, contributing to negotiations and decision-making processes to secure business success. You will work closely with department heads and senior management to identify risks and opportunities, while supporting key financial initiatives throughout the business lifecycle.
In this role, you will ensure that business financial information is accurate, insightful, and supports effective decision-making. This includes improving forecasts, tracking revenue and cash flow, and developing cost estimates. You will ensure compliance with local regulations, including tax and statutory reporting, and collaborate with other finance experts to ensure consistency. You will prepare timely forecasts for sales, costs, margins, and cash flow, and support finance teams in monthly closing and reporting processes.
Additionally, you will collaborate with various business units on contract management, claims, and financial risk assessments. You will communicate effectively with business stakeholders, providing reliable financial insights and supporting decision-making with well-documented and justified analysis.
You are offered
• A workplace characterized by an open environment, freedom with responsibility, and a strong sense of teamwork.
• A dedicated consultant manager and career partner from Academic Work.
• Valuable knowledge and experience.
Work tasks
• Coordinating the budget and forecast process for D&IS Site
• Managing and analysing costs, revenue and profitability.
• Permanently looking for liquidity flows and working capital optimization and promote cash culture
• Fllow up the site cost, under/over recovery, analyze and challenge the line managers.
• Supporting the finance teams in the monthly closing process and reporting.
• Need to have strong SAP experience.
• Worked in a similar role as a Business Controller
• Ability to work in a matrix environment
• Excellent oral and written communication skills in English
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
• Synthesis, strategic thinking and analytical mind
• Leadership (demonstrated ability to partner well and influence others) and autonomy and self-drive.
