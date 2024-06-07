Business Controller To Arket
H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB / Controllerjobb / Stockholm Visa alla controllerjobb i Stockholm
2024-06-07
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Järfälla
, Värmdö
, Eskilstuna
eller i hela Sverige
Job Description
As a Business Controller at our ARKET's Buying Office, you find analysis-driven opportunities to generate sales growth and profitability for your section - short term and long term. You are part of setting and driving the section strategy together with your Section Head and Concept designer. You set and follow-up buying, sales and profitability goals towards the Sections Buying teams and are an informal leader towards them.
Key Responsibilities:
Improve sales growth and profitability for your section - short and long term - through analyses and actions.
Set buying, sales, and profitability goals. Follow up and support the buying teams in reaching set goals through balancing top-down vs bottom-up perspectives - always with our customer in mind.
Develop, implement, and secure methods within planning, buying and selling towards your buying team and other stakeholders.
Set-up administrational necessary structures and functions to support Buyers to support order simulation and order placement (e.g., size curves, allowed price points, product types etc.).
Be an active part in setting strategies for the future success of your section.
Be an informal leader towards the buying team via clear and pedagogic communication.
Qualifications
To be successful in the role as Business Controller, we see that you are results driven and goal oriented while humble towards other perspectives. You have the courage to make decisions and drive actions forward to achieve set goals. We also believe that you are business minded and sales driven, while being motivated by growing sales and our business. In addition, you can prioritize and organize your work in a fast-paced environment.
What you need to succeed:
At least 1-2 years of experience within controlling, planning, or sales merchandising.
A degree in Business is preferred.
Strong analytical skills, with the ability to draw commercial conclusions from relevant data, and a proven track record of creating business results.
Clear result and goal-oriented mindset.
Strong leadership skills with the ability to lead and motivate themselves and empowering colleagues and teams. Excellent communication skills. Can communicate findings and knowledge clearly and pedagogically with fluency in English.
Proficiency in relevant tools and systems (e.g. Excel and Power BI).
Additional information
This is a fulltime temporary position until February 2025 starting as soon as possible according to agreement. The role is an on-site position, based in our office in Stockholm, Sweden.
Apply by sending in your CV in English as soon as possible. Due to data policies, we only accept applications through career page.
Inclusion & Diversity
Arket is a part of H&M Group. At H&M Group, we're determined to create and maintain inclusive, diverse and equitable workplaces throughout our organisation. Our teams should consist of a variety of people that share and combine their knowledge, experience and ideas. Having a diverse workforce leads to a positive impact on how we address challenges, on what we perceive possible and on how we choose to relate to our colleagues and customers all over the world. Hence all diversity dimensions are taken into consideration in our recruitment process.
We strive to have a fair and equal process and therefore kindly ask you not to attach a cover letter in your application as they often contain information that easily can trigger unintentional biases.
Company Description
ARKET is a modern-day market with a Nordic soul, offering a mix of fashion, homeware and a café while having quality, sustainability and transparency at the core of our business. ARKET's mission is to democratise quality through widely accessible, well-made, durable products, designed to be used and loved for a long time. Learn more about ARKET here Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-06-17 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB
(org.nr 556070-1715)
Mäster Samuelsgatan 46A (visa karta
)
106 38 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
H&M Hennes & Mauritz GBC AB / Inköp Jobbnummer
8734928