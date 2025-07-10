Business Controller, Tissue Machines
Are you a passionate finance professional with a proactive and forward-thinking mindset? Do you know international projects better than the insides of your pockets? This could be your next step!
We are looking for a positive-minded Business Controller to join our Tissue BA finance team in Karlstad. You will have an overall responsibility for controlling and financial support and being a finance business partner for Tissue Machines leadership team. Your role will encompass both supporting and challenging the management and project teams in complex international environment. As a Business Controller you will of course ensure the accuracy and timeliness of the financial data and reports, but your real added value comes from transforming the numbers into justified analysis and questions, helping management on their way to better project margins. Your main stakeholders are project managers, leadership teams, and Valmet finance teams near and far. Monthly reporting routines will keep your feet on the ground, but the varying project challenges should have you reaching for the sky.
Your key responsibilities will include, for example
Business partnering and support for management teams. Responsible for globally monitoring and controlling the financial aspects of the project portfolio throughout its lifecycle.
Drive financial improvements and risk mitigation to achieve project financial goals in relation to profitability and cash flow. Ensures compliance to accounting rules and other principles of project financials.
Supporting and challenging project managers in the project financials, budget and estimate, project establishment and recognitions plan, and other financial aspects of the project.
Ensure accuracy of project financials with insightful analysis and collaborative engagement with project managers and management teams. Supports in project related issues e.g. currencies, taxational issues, forecasting etc.
Preparing monthly reporting including project reporting, P&L reporting and presentations to management.
Developing our tools and ways of working including documentation processes.
Expectations
Master's degree in finance, business administration, or other relevant field with sound understanding of project financials.
3-5 years prior experience in finance or similar role supporting global business with strong analytical skills.
Great MS Office skills (especially Excel) and knowledge of ERP systems are required, and previous experience from ERPs/LN, HFM, and data warehouses will be advantageous.
Strong influencing skills, business acumen, and demonstrated ability to achieve results in a global organization.
Self-motivated and ability to work well either independently or as part of the management team on varying activities.
Ability to effectively communicate both written and verbal in Swedish and English, as well as ability to read, analyze, and interpret complex documents.
You have a positive, can-do attitude with a development mindset to drive progress. You are a true people person who enjoys teamwork and networking, and even thrives on occasional resistance. At month-end, you become a focused, detail-oriented number cruncher who can work independently. You should have your priorities straight and know when to say no, as there will be a queue of people waiting for your wisdom. Even though you have a great team to support you, you need to be an independent decision-maker and a creative problem solver.
Why join Valmet?
At Valmet, we combine world-class technology with a strong focus on people. We believe in sustainability, innovation, and teamwork - and we know our employees are our most valuable assets. Here, you'll have the opportunity to grow, make an impact, and help shape the future of the industry. You will play a crucial role in supporting and challenging our management and project teams in a complex international environment.
Additional information
Please send your application as soon as possible via the link provided, as we will start screening applications immediately, but no later than August 17th. If you have any questions about the position, please contact Olli Virtanen, Director, Finance at olli.virtanen@valmet.com
When everything works together
Valmet is where the best talent from a wide variety of backgrounds comes together. With over 19,000 professionals around the world, we are the leading global developer and supplier of technologies, automation and services for the pulp, paper and energy industries, and serve an even wider base of process industries with our automation systems and flow control solutions. Our commitment to moving our customers' performance forward requires creativity, technological innovations, service know-how - and above all, teamwork. Så ansöker du
