Business Controller Scandinavia
2024-05-28
We are looking for our new Business Controller for Scandinavia!
Here you will be responsible for controlling and reporting in Sweden, Norway, and Denmark, as well as business partnering to the Director ISE Scandinavia.
Main responsibilities
In the role as Business Controller, you will be responsible for providing first class financial analysis and dedicated business partnering for the business are leader to drive profitability and sustainable growth.
You need to be capable of using your financial skillset and business acumen to provide technical and financial business leadership for the entire service organisation. Furthermore, you need to be able to demonstrate strong communication and analytical skills locally and at a sub-regional and corporate level for finance and non-finance employees.
Other responsibilities:
Month end closing process.
Business Partnering with senior management team, delivering insight into the performance of the business.
Advise management on business and economic implications of the financial data presented and on special problems as to procedures, projects, employee relations, salaries, or other matters.
Preparation of Annual Plans, Long Range Plans and Forecasts in conjunction with Country and District management and AREA Manager
Conduct regular business reviews with our locations ISE District managers and Operations Managers and develop action plans to improve financial and non-financial KPI's following the BAW (Basic, Advance and World Class) and QBR (Quarterly Business Review) process.
Financial Controlling tasks:
Tax Calculations and VAT Reporting
Annual Statement and Income Tax
Participation and Preparation of Minutes of Board Meetings
Insurances and Fixed Assets
Internal Control Management and Liaison with FSSC
Internal and External Audit Coordination
Who are you?
To succeed in this role, you need to have the ability to influence and drive positive changes and challenge norms with stakeholders. It is also important that you can identify gaps in existing processes and develop improved ways of working.
As a person you have strong interpersonal skills with ability to work with others as well as independently. Excellent problem solving and organizational skills is also needed, together with an ability to define and manage priorities. You have strong analytical skills and are comfortable using a range of data sources. It's also needed to have a strong sense of ethics and responsibility.
Qualifications
5+ Years experience in a Management Accounting/Business Controlling Role, preferably from the service organisation.
A professional accounting qualification - bachelor in finance or equivalent
Advanced Excel Skills (VLOOKUP's, Pivot Tables)
Strong ERP Skills - SAP or Similar
POWER BI is beneficial but not essential.
We offer you:
Very good development opportunities for the right person. Work in an expansive and international company. Our company is characterized by short decision-making paths and therefore there are also great opportunities to influence daily work. You become part of a knowledgeable and pleasant local and regional team with good internal training as well as strong support from management.
Other
The position is full-time.
You are expected to travel, both day trips and overnight stay, in Scandinavia, but other countries may occur.
We prefer that you live in, or near, one of the three capitals: Stockholm, Oslo or Copenhagen.
Since the hiring manager is located in United Kingdom, please submit your application in English.
The position may be filled before the application deadline, so don't hesitate to apply and become part of our team!
For more information about this role, please contact Chris King, chris.king@konecranes.com
