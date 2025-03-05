Business Controller for our client in Malmö
2025-03-05
We are looking for a driven and ambitious Business Controller who wants to be a strategic financial partner. You will play a key role in managing long-term planning, budgeting, and forecasting, as well as supporting projects and process improvements. Apply for the position today, as we are looking to fill the role immediately and are conducting ongoing selection!
OM TJÄNSTEN
• Stakeholder Management: Collaborate closely with senior leaders and other key stakeholders across the organization. Your work will involve addressing and solving problems that arise while maintaining clear and open communication.
• Financial Analysis: Responsible for financial models and analyses. You should be skilled at manipulating complex data sets and creating insights that drive decision-making.
• Long-Term Planning: Lead the forecast, budget, long-term planning processes in partnership with functional leaders, ensuring alignment with the company's financial goals.
• Performance monitoring and reporting: Monitor and support the backward-looking performance (eg, month end or quarter end), providing accurate and detailed insights.
• Project and Process Improvement: Support the execution of projects such as cost-saving initiatives, developing business cases, and supporting process improvements.
You are offered
• An innovative and fast-growing work environment where you can influence the company's development.
• An inclusive and open company culture that fosters collaboration and personal growth.
• The chance to work with passionate and dedicated colleagues at a company that has sustainability and innovation at its core.
• Flexible working conditions with a balance between remote work and office presence to ensure a dynamic and productive environment.
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• 3-5 years of experience as a Business Controller with experience in stakeholder management
• Strong analytical skills and experience working with Excel and manipulating complex datasets
• Ability to communicate and present complex data clearly and concisely, both verbally and in writing
• Proficiency in English
Meritorious
• Experience with D365 and AARO
• Experience with advanced modelling techniques, PowerQuery or PowerAutomate
• Experience with data visualization tools, eg Power BI
To excel in this role, your personal attributes will play a crucial part in your success. You should be someone who is trustworthy, earning the confidence of both colleagues and senior leaders through your integrity and reliability. An orderly approach is essential, as you will be managing multiple tasks, deadlines, and complex data-ensuring everything is handled with precision and attention to detail. Lastly, a strong sense of responsibility will be key, as you will be entrusted with important financial decisions and the opportunity to impact the company's strategic direction.
Other information
• Start: Immediate, as agreed
• Scope: Full-time
• Location: You will work from Malmö, with at least 50% of your time in the office
• About the assignment: Initially, you will be employed by Academic Work for six months, with good opportunities for extension/permanent recruitment, provided that both parties are satisfied, as this is a long-term position
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process. Varaktighet, arbetstid, etc.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-04-05
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "15110858".
