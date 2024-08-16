Business Controller asap
Our client is undergoing a transformation from to be a supplier of complete and sustainable transport solutions.
We are now on behalf of them looking for a business controller with possibility to start an assigment in beginning of September.
Arbetsuppgifter / Work Task
The objective of the Finance and Business Control function at Sales & Marketing is to support and enable profitable and cost-efficient business activities that deliver customer value. Our client focus on measuring and setting targets for volumes, profitability and expenses within Sales & Marketing's different functions. The department is responsible for business navigation by performance analysis and follow-up of S&M's global activities in order to support operations and to initiate corrective actions to fulfil the common goals. The function carries out several activities within all finance functions such as business controlling, analysis, accounting and reporting as well as special assignments and business cases.
Business control for Parts and Services is now looking for a business oriented controller with a solid financial background to be a part of the team. You will be part of the Parts and Services controlling team along with two other controllers and report to the Head of Business Control, Parts and Services. The position offers a wide variety of responsibilities with both finance and business objectives and provides the possibility to extend your network both within Sales & Marketing as well as other Finance Functions within the Industrial System.
Main areas of responsibility
• Controlling and analysis of the business area Parts with a focus to support the strategy of becoming a Leader in Sustainable transport and driving the shift
• Navigate and challenge the organisation by providing the Area sales management and Product management with business- and financial information and analysis of volumes, revenues and margins.
• Actively take part and lead the work in governing the global parts business by setting targets, performing forecasts and other financial plans. When there are deviations, the controller demands/supports necessary action plans from the area responsible.
• Projects and investigations within Finance and Business Control (KC) that enable improved support tools, routines, methods and systems for new demands.
• Focus on developing the controlling methods in KCP.
Kvalifikationer / Qvalifications
Your profile
We are looking for an enthusiastic person that is inspired by a highly dynamic environment where you in a self-motivated way challenge the business on a daily basis. The business takes place in a continuously changing environment that puts pressure on you as a controller to adapt to the current situation. In addition, the work includes many ad hoc analysis which requires that you can independently coordinate and adapt to new demands and circumstances often within a short timeframe. You have a proven record of working with improvement work and have a mentality where you dare to question existing methods and ways of working. As a person you are responsible, organized and have the readiness to challenge the current situation or process step by step and to implement changes. You are good at converting needs into clear goals and deliveries for both yourself and surrounding interfaces. You have the ability to analyse big data volumes, see the main results and convert that into pedagogic communication material to various stakeholders.
You have an MS in Economics and Business Administration or an MS in Industrial Engineering with a few years of relevant work experience (3-6 years). You are fluent in English and Swedish, both spoken and written. Very good knowledge in Microsoft Office and good general IS/IT competence for personal efficiency. Experience from projects related to IT is considered a strong merit.
Villkor / Conditions
This is an assigment on full time basis were you will be employed by Q. We are looking forward to receive your application as soon as possbile.
Q har kollektivavtal och är medlem i branschorganisationen Almega samt i Svenskt Näringsliv. Företaget erbjuder interims- och rekryteringslösningar inom branscherna IT, teknik, administration, ekonomi, industri samt lager/logistik med personallösningar inom olika befattningsnivåer. Ersättning
