We know it, you know it. Most companies ramble on about purpose and making the world a better place. And pretty often it feels a bit... well, forced. But we'd like to think that our story is special for real.
Our founders, Shadi Bitar and Ninos Malki, came to Sweden from Syria when they were kids. Books became their compass, guiding them through the maze of life, and helping them shape their destinies in a new world.
Their dream was bold: What if they could unlock the world of books for everyone, making knowledge and inspiration accessible to all? Fast forward a few years, and the tale of Nextory was born.
At Nextory, we've crafted a revolutionary monthly subscription that empowers our users to devour books like never before, be it through reading or listening. It's not just a product; it's a passport to endless adventure and enlightenment.
And now, we're on the hunt for a Business Controller, someone who shares our passion for making the world a happier place by enriching lives through the joy of reading. As part of our team, you'll help us make smarter, data-driven decisions that support our mission and fuel our growth. Join our extraordinary team, and together, let's craft a future where each day unfolds like a chapter of discovery and every book unlocks a richer life.
WHAT YOU WILL BE DOING
As a Business Controller at Nextory you will be a vital part of the organization, and help the business by analysing revenues, cost, profitability and other important KPI:s. You will have a real opportunity to impact what happens here and now!
With a creative mindset, you will be given the opportunity to take part in Nextorys growth journey. Your main task will be to help make sure that we take the right decisions, at the right place at the right time. You will be responsible of analyzing revenues and cost items, important KPIs, and take a proactive role in developing the business in general. The role involves many contact areas both internally and externally, why it is very important that you have a good social skill set.
This is a wide role where you will have great potential to influence your role and responsibilities along the way. Some examples of what you might be spending your time on are:
• Analyzing revenue streams, key cost items and expenses
• Taking part in and improving budgeting, forecasting, and other FP&A processes
• Supporting business decisions with financial modeling and strategic analysis
• Monitoring key financial KPIs and preparing regular reports for stakeholders
• Acting as a proactive partner in driving business development through financial insights
This position is perfect for someone who likes to work in an entrepreneurial, fast moving environment, with a sharp business sense and a proactive mindset. We also believe that you have experience from working with large amounts of data and have a structured way of working. You will learn from dedicated colleagues who are passionate about the products and entrepreneurship!
You will be part of the finance team at our HQ in Stockholm, reporting to the Head of Controlling.
WHO YOU ARE
As a person, you are structured, analytical, and data-driven. You have a strong ability to zoom out and understand different parts of the business, while also diving into the details when needed. You are a natural partner to stakeholders across the organization and thrive in an environment where you can take ownership and drive things forward independently.
• You hold a BSc or MSc in Business, Finance, Economics, or a similar field
• You bring 4-5 years of experience in Business Controlling or another analytical role
• You have excellent communication skills in both English and Swedish, as both are required in day-to-day work
• You are highly proficient in Excel and comfortable working with large datasets
It's a plus if you also have:
• Experience working in fast-growing, international environments
• Background in SaaS or subscription-based business models
• Familiarity with handling and producing basic SQL queries, operating BI tools and/or financial planning
• A genuine passion for books and reading
WORK ENVIRONMENT AND IMPORTANT DETAILS
At Nextory, we believe a strong and inclusive culture is key to our success - and that culture flourishes when we meet and collaborate in person as much as possible. That's why we spend the majority of the working time at our beautiful office!
We are based in Stockholm, Sweden, with offices in Paris and Bangalore. Our hybrid work policy includes four days in the office and Wednesdays as a work-from-home day.
