Business Controller
2024-11-05
We are looking for a dedicated Business Controller to join us in our mission to contribute to a greener future. The purpose of this role is to combine traditional controlling tasks with varied assignments to support the growth of the businesses. Staying in control of actuals and supporting financial planning and budgeting. Presenting analysis, business insights and business cases to stakeholders.
Key responsibilities include but are not limited to:
Work with department- and project managers, and provide cost follow-up and budget/forecast comparisons and general support in decision making.
Contribute to month end closing activities for the business unit.
Contribute to the development of KPIs, dashboards and BI-solutions for efficient and insightful monitoring of progression in financials and the underlying business.
Assist the team with requests and analysis, including financial modelling, business case development and business plan inputs.
Commercial insights, sales reporting, customer relations and T&C, pricing models, etc.
Contribute to Management Reporting including business unit reviews,
business planning.
Support in financial planning (budgets and forecasts).
Participate in Audit & DD follow up when needed.
Apply with CV in English or your complete LinkedIn profile.
Full time employment, fixed salary.
Planned starting date is asap.
Please note that candidates considered for employment with NV may be subject to a mandatory background check process.
Skills & Requirements
We believe that you have :
Bachelor's degree in Finance, Accounting or similar.
3+ years proven experience in Business control, Accounting, Financial Analyst or similar.
Excellent analytical and problem solving skills.
Proficient in financial and budget modelling.
Detail-oriented with a focus on accuracy.
Accounting, Excel, PowerPoint, Power BI, Dynamics, Anaplan.
Personal success factors:
Good communication and interpersonal skills.
Highly organized and result-driven.
Ability to work in a high profile and often high-pressured international environment.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-01-05
E-post: erasmia.giannoudaki@northvolt.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
112 47 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
