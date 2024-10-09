Business Controller - Västerås
2024-10-09
We are seeking a skilled Business Controller for our client, where you will act as a key business partner to relevant business managers. The role involves leading local controlling teams to optimize financial performance within a specific division, business unit, or product group. You will support effective business decisions by analyzing financial data and recommending the best business solutions.
Key Responsibilities:
• Act as a business partner to business managers and contribute to the definition and implementation of business strategies.
• Lead controlling teams to ensure optimal financial performance within the assigned area of responsibility.
• Evaluate business alternatives and support decision-making by analyzing and interpreting financial data.
• Maintain close communication with other managers and controllers to monitor financial, market, and customer situations.
Qualifications:
• Strong experience in decision support and business partnering.
• Proven ability to implement strategies and collaborate with stakeholders.
• Fluency in English, both written and spoken.
• We are looking for a dynamic individual who thrives in a fast-paced environment and enjoys collaborating closely with -various departments to drive financial success.
Apply today to avoid missing out on this opportunity!
Assignment period: 28th October 2024 - 31st January 2025
Deadline: 11th October 2024
Location: Västerås
Contact person: 0790 06 27 11
