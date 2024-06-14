Business Controller - Stockholm
Are you an experienced Business Controller with a passion for technology? We are seeking a Business Controller for a client in Stockholm who is ready to take on a dynamic and challenging role. This position offers the opportunity to collaborate closely with senior leaders within and outside Business Tech, contributing to continuous improvement and maximizing business value.
What will you do?
• Execute budgeting, forecasting, and reporting for your units, consolidating financial reporting for Business Tech.
• Manage monthly cut activities.
• Provide analysis and guidance for strategic decisions and their implementation.
• Monitor and secure specific financial flows, including recharge costs, invoices, and accruals.
• Ensure data quality in relevant systems and sources.
• Continuously optimize budgeting and forecasting processes.
• Conduct analysis and investigations that contribute to business impact and cost consciousness.
• Educate Business Tech leaders on financial planning and follow-up.
• Support and control purchase processes, including invoice handling and agreements.
• Be involved in everything from analysis and setting short-term goals to follow-ups, building long-term strategies, and challenging current business practices.
• Demonstrate leadership ability, entrepreneurial spirit, and a strategic mindset.
• Show a genuine curiosity and interest in both technology and numbers.
Who are you?
• Minimum 3 years of experience in a similar Controller role, preferably in a global company.
• An academic degree in business, engineering, or an equivalent area.
• A solid understanding of financial principles and practices.
• The ability to facilitate constructive communication, collaboration, and knowledge-sharing between different stakeholders.
• Strong analytical and problem-solving skills, able to find solutions in complex situations and influence various stakeholders.
• Proficiency in financial tools and software such as Excel, Pbi, SAP, etc.
• The ability to challenge the status quo and current ways of working.
• The ability to inspire and come up with new ideas.
• The ability to prioritize and focus on what is important.
Qualifications:
• Flexible, pragmatic, and able to work in an environment that is not yet formalized.
• Strong customer focus and the ability to challenge and act independently.
• Initiative to lead the way, always striving to find the best way forward with a strategic mindset.
• Structured, analytical, and passionate about people.
• Understanding and embracing agile ways of working.
• A true team player who believes in a culture of collaboration, transparency, and trust.
• Swedish and English
Start Date:2024-07-01
End Date: 2025-06-30
Workload: 60%
We often make selections continuously, which means we sometimes close applications before the deadline. If you are interested, we recommend that you apply immediately.
Please apply directly with:
• Your updated CV in Word format.
• A targeted motivation where you describe why you are suitable for this assignment - refer to previous assignments, employment, education, and personal qualities.
If this is you or someone you know, contact us now!
About us:
Nutshell Consulting focuses on providing full- service services for customers within the finance area. With us, the individual is at the center regardless of who you are - employee, partner, or customer. We are constantly on the lookout for new talents who want to create a change. At Nutshell, you are offered a competitive salary, great benefits, and a dynamic work environment where you can challenge yourself. With our network of experienced consultants, you as a customer get a perfect match for every assignment. We optimize your finance function with our comprehensive range of services for finance. We are here to support and improve your operations.
