Business Controller - Aftermarket, Consumables & Accessories
2025-06-26
Shape our vision and tell our stories.
At the Electrolux Group, a leading global appliance company, we strive every day to shape living for the better for our consumers, our people and our planet. We share ideas and collaborate so that together, we can develop solutions that deliver enjoyable and sustainable living.
Come join us as you are. We believe diverse perspectives make us stronger and more innovative. In our global community of people from 100+ countries, we listen to each other, actively contribute, and grow together.
Join us in our exciting quest to build the future home.
About the role:
We are looking for a Business Controller for Nordic Region with Focus on Aftermarket (repairs, warranties, exchanges), Consumables & Accessories who will analyze, coordinate, and forecast complex financial, economic, and other data to provide accurate and timely information and recommendations to senior management for our medium- and long-term strategic and operational decisions at Electrolux Group.
As Business Controller, you will play a key role in driving financial performance and supporting strategic decision-making. You will be responsible for analyzing and communicating financial insights, identifying trends and opportunities, and partnering closely with the management team to ensure business growth and long-term success.
This role requires a proactive mindset, strong business acumen, and a solution-oriented approach to controlling.
You will report to the Controlling Manager.
What you'll do:
This role involves coordinating activities related to budgets, forecasts, costs, and other financial controls and data reporting for a country or plant.
As a Business Controller you will develop and implement accounting policies, programs, and systems to manage the organization's financial assets, ensuring complete and accurate financial information and records.
In detail, you will:
Drive and secure accurate and timely month-end closing and follow up on deviations
Monitor and analyze KPI performance, ensuring transparency and data-driven decision-making
Deliver clear and concise financial reporting to various stakeholders
Lead and coordinate budgeting, forecasting, and long-term planning processes
Build and evaluate business cases to support investment decisions and strategic initiatives
Continuously improve financial models and planning tools, ensuring robust, data-driven decision-making as well as increase efficiency/automation
Ensure customer setup is correctly aligned with contractual agreements, including validation of applied rebates, pricing structures, and compliance with commercial terms
Qualifications and Requirements:
University degree in Finance, Business Administration, or a related field
Proven experience in business controlling in an international and dynamic environment
Solid knowledge of financial controlling and accounting
Strong analytical skills and experience in building business cases with clear financial impact
Advanced Excel skills (e.g., complex formulas, pivot tables, Power Query, VBA, scenario modeling) and proficiency in BI tools such as Power BI
Fluent in English; proficiency in a Nordic language is a strong advantage
Where you will be:
This is a full-time position, based at our Global Headquarters in Stockholm (Sweden).
We are proud of our culture of inclusivity and diversity. At our Global Headquarters we have 60+ nationalities working together for our common goals. You will be part of this dynamic international team where English is the natural language.
Benefits highlights:
Flexible work hours/hybrid work environment
Discounts on our award-winning Electrolux products and services
Family-friendly benefits
Ensurance policy plan
Extensive learning opportunities and flexible career path
As part of Electrolux, we will continuously invest in you and your development. There are no barriers to where your career could take you.
