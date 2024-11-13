Business Area Manager Automotive
Are you ready to take the next step in your career and lead our Automotive segment?
We are a specialized recruitment and consulting company seeking a driven and experienced Business Area Manager to elevate our Automotive business area. You will be responsible for developing and managing collaborations with manufacturers and suppliers within the automotive industry. With us, you will have the opportunity to work with some of the industry's biggest players, including Scania, Tata Technologies, Geely, Hedin Bil, Volkswagen, Kia, Triumph, Bridgestone, Lamborghini, and Ferrari.
About the Position
As a Business Area Manager, you will:
• Drive business development and client acquisition within the automotive industry.
• Develop and deepen collaborations with existing clients and create new business opportunities.
• Manage sales cycles and processes with a focus on creating added value for our clients.
• Identify and recruit the best talents on the market to strengthen our clients' organizations.
Din Profil
Who Are You?
We are looking for someone who has:
• Extensive experience working with clients in the automotive industry.
• A strong understanding of sales cycles and processes within the industry.
• The ability to drive change and improvement for our clients.
• Experience in recruitment processes with a focus on IT/Technology.
You thrive in a dynamic and exciting industry where the development and manufacturing within the automotive sector are constantly evolving. Influencing and driving the industry forward through lobbying activities is part of our work, and we strive to create the best possible conditions for our clients and partners. We expect you to have a Category B driver's license and excellent proficiency in both written and spoken Swedish and English.Om företaget
About Us
We are a specialized recruitment company with over 20 years of experience, with offices in Stockholm, Gothenburg, Malmö, and Jönköping. With a strong brand and the largest network in the motor industry, we are proud to deliver world-class quality and service. Our corporate culture is characterized by freedom under responsibility, and we place great importance on having fun at work while working hard together towards common goals.
Location:
The position is based in Gothenburg, but some travel may be required.
Are you the one we are looking for? Apply today and become part of our fantastic team striving to reach new heights in the automotive industry!
Kontaktuppgifter
If you have any questions regarding this position, please feel free to contact Rebecka Fihn at rebecka.fihn@autorekrytering.se
or 070-622 64 48.
