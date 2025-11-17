Business Application Specialist
Join Telavox as a Business Application Specialist
Are you passionate about creating real business impact through smart system configurations, automation, and data-driven solutions? At Telavox, we're shaping the future of business communication, and we're looking for a Business Application Specialist ready to optimize and automate our commercial and back-office systems, delivering measurable value to our Go-to-Market organization. We combine the reliability of telecom with the agility of SaaS, and we're growing fast globally. Our Business Applications Specialists don't just maintain systems. They shape processes, drive automation, and enable better business outcomes. If you want to work at the intersection of technology, process, and customer value, this is the role for you.
About the job
As a Business Application Specialist at Telavox, you'll work at the heart of our product and customer ecosystem, ensuring that our BSS, HubSpot, Sana, Clay, and n8n systems operate efficiently, support automation, and deliver measurable impact. You'll act as a bridge between business requirements, product functionality, and data processes, supporting both internal teams and customers.
Your day-to-day work may include:
Configuring, testing, and maintaining functionality within BSS and related business systems
Building and maintaining automation workflows across HubSpot, Sana, Clay, and n8n to remove manual work and improve efficiency
Supporting advanced system configurations, troubleshooting, and SQL-based data analysis
Leading implementation projects, system upgrades, and onboarding of new customers or markets
Collaborating with developers and product teams to refine system functionality based on real user needs
Optimizing data flows, ensuring accuracy, consistency, and scalability across systems
This role is based at our vibrant HQ, Gjuteriet, in Västra Hamnen, Malmö
About you
You are a skilled and curious system professional who thrives in collaborative environments. You love solving complex problems, automating processes, and improving how businesses use software. You enjoy translating business requirements into practical system solutions that drive impact.
Key skills and experience we are looking for:
SQL skills and experience with system configuration and troubleshooting
Background in IT, systems science, or equivalent experience
Experience with integrations, web services, and automation tools
Analytical thinking, problem-solving mindset, and attention to detail
Strong communication skills in Swedish and English
Passion for improving how businesses use technology and driving measurable business value
Good-to-have skills:
Experience in implementation projects, system upgrades, or onboarding
Familiarity with business systems or back-office processes
Experience building automation workflows or AI-driven system enhancements
You'll fit right in if you're curious, collaborative, and motivated to build smarter, more efficient systems that empower both our teams and our customers
Join us at Telavox
Since Telavox's journey started in 2002, we have strengthened our position as the leading forward-thinking communication platform for businesses. As a digital mobile operator, we develop and own our all-in-one communication platform, which integrates telephony, PBX, messaging, meetings, and contact centers, giving businesses a smarter way to connect. Today, we're a thriving company with 1.9 billion SEK in revenue and 500+ Telavoxers across nine countries. We embrace AI and automation to push the boundaries of business communication. We offer flexible work options and adaptable hours, giving you the freedom to balance life and career while staying connected to our vibrant Telavox culture.
How to apply! At Telavox, we don't focus on fitting in; we focus on making room for everyone. We're always on the lookout for great talent, so applications are reviewed continuously. If you're ready to be part of an innovative, AI-driven telecom company, apply today with your CV and cover letter in English.
For any questions, feel free to reach out to Talent Acquisition Partner Ami Faraguna at ann-marie.faraguna@telavox.com
