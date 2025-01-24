Business Analysts to Major Bank!
2025-01-24
Take the next step in your career and join an impactful team in a dynamic financial environment! We are looking for talented and driven Business Analysts to join a leading bank's data-driven team. This role offers you an exciting opportunity to work on high-priority projects with key stakeholders across diverse business areas. If you are passionate about analyzing data, designing business solutions, and driving results, this could be your ideal next move.
OM TJÄNSTEN
As a Business Analyst, you will play a vital role in ensuring seamless communication between business and IT teams. You'll be a part of an environment where collaboration and problem-solving are at the forefront, enabling you to deliver solutions that add tangible value to critical business areas. This position allows you to explore both technical and functional aspects of data system, ensuring business requirements are met efficiently and effectively.
You are offered an opportunity to work in an inclusive, collaborative, and innovative environment with skilled professionals and diverse teams across Business and IT. In a dynamic workplace where new ideas are encouraged and implemented, you will have the chance to develop within a major organization where your contributions make a real impact. Throughout this journey, you will have a dedicated consultant manager from Academic Work by your side, providing support and coaching to help you advance in your career.
• This is a long term-assignment where our client aims for you to be directly recruited to the company in the future.
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
• Translate business requirements into functional specifications and actionable designs.
• Collaborate with stakeholders to identify and drive opportunities for business improvement.
• Analyze data to support decision-making and ensure data quality, compliance and mitigate risk.
• Provide end-user support and resolve data-related challenges.
• Contribute to the optimization of processes, systems, and workflows.
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• A university degree in Economics, IT, Mathematics, or a related field.
• Proven experience in data analysis, business architecture, programming, or project management.
• Ability to understand and translate business need into clear functional specifications.
• Strong communicational skills and professional english skills as this is used in both speech and writing.
It is meritorious and a strong advantage if you have previous experience in the financial sector.
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
• You are a collaborative team player who takes ownership and shows initiative.
• You work on a structured manner, and can act as a driver to get things delivered
• You have a sharp eye for detail and enjoy solving complex problems.
• You thrive in an environment where you can bridge business needs with technical solutions.
• You are adaptable, curious, and eager to learn while empowering those around you.
• You communicate confidently and effectively, fostering trust with stakeholders.
During the recruitment process and throughout the interview stages, both your technical and personal skills will be assessed.
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process. Ersättning
