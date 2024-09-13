business analyst with network competence
Job description
Randstad Digital are now looking for a Business Analyst/Project Manager for a long-term assignment for one of our clients.
In this position you will work in a project related to band width.
This is a senior position where you as a business analyst will be in a communicate role with several stakeholders and suppliers. You will work with requirements, setting up process and work close with the network team.
This position is hybrid, 50% remote and 50% on site.
Responsibilities
As a business analyst you will work in the band width project and with processes related to this.
You will be responsible for communication with stakeholders and suppliers.
Qualifications
We are looking for senior candidates with several years of experience. You also need to have a background in networking to be able to succeed in this position.
To qualify for the position you also need to:
have excellent writing and communication skills with internal employees, contractors, and 3rd parties.
be fluent in both written and spoken English.
have the ability to work in an international environment across multi-skilled teams in a truly virtual team.
have strong interpersonal skills.
have attention to detail, follow through, and ability to prioritize quickly.
be customer-driven with a strong business and service orientation.
be an excellent team-player, self-motivated and proactive with a positive attitude.
