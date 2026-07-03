Bus driver in Boden - accommodation arranged, English is enough
Nobina Sverige AB / Fordonsförarjobb / Boden Visa alla fordonsförarjobb i Boden
2026-07-03
, Luleå
, Älvsbyn
, Piteå
, Kalix
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Nobina Sverige AB i Boden
, Luleå
, Älvsbyn
, Piteå
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eller i hela Sverige
Bus driver in Boden – accommodation arranged, English is enough
Start 1 October 2026 – Boden, Northern Sweden
Do you want a stable job in one of Europe's fastest-growing regions, where we take care of your move?
We're now looking for experienced bus drivers from across the EU to join our project in Boden, in cooperation with one of our major industrial partners.
About the Position
Start: 1 October 2026 in Boden
9-month contract with good possibility of extension
Employee transport for a major industrial partner – fixed routes, no ticket sales
Arrival on 14–15 September 2026 for introduction
Accommodation arranged
Full introduction program and support with administration
Salary and terms according to collective agreement Bussbranschavtalet (BBA) with supplements for unsocial hours on top
What awaits you as a driver
A full-time position (100%) within Nobina in Boden. As a bus driver you:
Transport our industrial partner's employees safely between accommodation and work
Drive fixed routes that are easy to learn
Represent Nobina with a friendly, service-minded attitude on board
We Are Looking For Someone Who:
Has EU citizenship or the legal right to work in Sweden
Holds a Category D driving licence issued in an EU country
Has a valid CPC / Code 95 (YKB)
Holds a valid tachograph driver card
Has at least 1 year of recent bus driving experience
Speaks communicative English
Can work flexible shifts, including mornings, evenings and weekends
Recruitment Process
As part of the recruitment process:
Digital assessments may be conducted
References will be checked
A medical examination is required before employment
Contact
Roksolana Voronina
International Recruitment Project Lead
E-mail: mailto:roksolana.voronina@nobina.se
Phone / WhatsApp: +46 70 212 36 22
Applications are reviewed continuously, so please apply as soon as possible.
Moving to Boden? Here's what awaits you in Norrbotten
In Boden, life becomes simple. Surrounded by forests, rivers and the wide skies of Northern Sweden, and just 35 kilometers from the coastal city of Luleå, Boden is at the heart of one of Europe's largest industrial transformations. Here you'll find calm, community, work, nature and space for everything you love. In Norrbotten, opportunities are always within reach. Welcome to the forests, the rivers, the cities and the people – welcome to Northern Sweden!https://flyttatillboden.se/
Why Nobina?
At Nobina, we are committed to creating an inclusive work environment where every employee feels valued. Our leaders take responsibility, make courageous decisions, and consistently embrace an outside-in perspective to meet the needs of our passengers. By being business-driven and focusing on the bigger picture, we strive to develop our operations and create sustainable solutions for today and the future. In a coaching way, we are engaging. Our culture is built on respect, care, and responsibility, and we constantly seek new perspectives to drive innovation. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivare Nobina Sverige AB
(org.nr 556057-0128), https://www.nobina.se/
961 67 BODEN Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Jobbnummer
9992247