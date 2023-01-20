Build Engineer
2023-01-20
Expansive Worlds is a creative division of Avalanche Studios Group and a leading developer and publisher of outdoor games. Since 2009, Expansive Worlds has been devoted to delivering highly immersive outdoor gaming experiences for millions of players and best known for the long-standing and successful theHunter franchise.
In 2022 we launched Call of the Wild: The Angler, an open world fishing experience, which is now in its first year of an exciting live service where we will continue to grow and expand the game.
We are now looking for a Build Engineer to join the team in Stockholm.
The Position
As a Build Engineer, you will work closely with our game developers and development leads to evolve our technical support systems and our processes / best practices, and to coach them in applying them in the best possible manner.
To succeed in the role, you need to have a business and customer-oriented attitude and find it easy to communicate and build relations. You are a team player with a strong desire to share your knowledge with others as well as to learn from your colleagues and to gain insight into the realities of their day-to-day work. You are results-oriented with the ability to quickly absorb new information and transform it into creative solutions. You have a sense of urgency and ability to cope with short lead-times.
We can offer you a challenging, stimulating and value-driven environment where you will work together with some of the industry's strongest brains and where you will constantly apply and deepen your skills.
As a Build Engineer, you will take the technical leadership of this area, and you will be setting the vision for our developer's productivity. You will have the overall responsibility for the workflow efficiency of the development of the current build system in terms of how programmers and content creators develop, manage, and build their code and data.
Key Responsibilities
• Optimize code / content compile turnaround times or workflows
• Miscellaneous utilities (e.g. Build deploy / launch, config managers, metrics/diagnostics, source control helpers / filters)
• Setup and maintain build and autotest infrastructure
• Setup and maintain project branches
• Oversee and maintain deployment, delivery and submission processes.
• Develop and maintain operational deployment software, e.g. interface with Platform APIs (e.g. Steam)
• Support the team with issues surrounding builds / branches / deliveries
• Manage and perform integrations between project branches
• Integrate software and tools between internal projects
Required Qualifications
• 3+ Years of Python experience.
• Programming experience with build / tools and configuration software.
• Understanding of source control fundamentals.
• Understanding of Continuous Integration.
Desired Qualifications
• C++ knowledge.
• Deep Knowledge of version control systems
• Experience of branching methodologies and when to apply them.
• Experience with branching, integrating changes across multiple projects.
• Compilers.
• Autotest suites.
• Console experience.
• Docker.
• Kubernetes.
• Experience of supporting a game as a service (gaas) in a Live environment.
• Experience shipping a AAA game title for PC and consoles.
Employee promise
We provide goals, instead of instructions, and the opportunity to do the best work of your career.
Our Values
At Avalanche Studios Group, we believe in worlds beyond limits, we are committed to developing a diverse and inclusive workplace. We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. Everyone at Avalanche Studios Group has a shared responsibility to create an open and inclusive work environment where everyone is treated equally and with respect. Being part of our world is not contingent on where you're from, your gender, or sexual orientation. It's all about your passion and creativity.
How to Apply
We will only consider candidates who have submitted their CV and who can work from the office in Stockholm a few days a week.
To apply for this position please register below. Apply as soon as possible as we review applications on a rolling basis. All further information is provided under non-disclosure agreement only. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-07-09 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Fatalist Development AB
(org.nr 556755-2418) Arbetsplats
Avalanche Studios Group Kontakt
Iysa Tappe iysa.tappe@avalanchestudios.se Jobbnummer
7366818